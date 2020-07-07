Report: Brandon Scherff, Washington Unlikely to Agree to New Contract by July 15

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington has until July 15 to sign offensive guard Brandon Scherff to a long-term deal, but there reportedly "isn't much optimism" that the two sides will come to an agreement, according to John Keim of ESPN.

The team used its franchise tag on Scherff this offseason, meaning he will make $15.03 million in 2020 on a one-year tender if they can't agree to a new contract.

The 28-year-old has said he wants a long-term deal, indicating his hope to remain with his current franchise.

"I love it there, and I've always said I wanted to be a Redskin for the rest of my career," he said in April, per Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site. "So, hopefully we can work towards that."

The new coaching staff also wants to keep him on the roster, with head coach Ron Rivera saying in February that the guard is "somebody that we really believe is a big part of our offensive line," per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington.

The challenge will be coming to an agreement that works for both sides.

The 2015 first-round pick has certainly proved himself on the field, earning three Pro Bowl selections in the last four years. The biggest issue has been injuries, including shoulder and elbow problems that held him back in 2019. After starting every game in each of his first two seasons, he has missed 15 games in the last three years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Washington still needs Scherff regardless of his durability issues, as he provides stability on the offensive line in front of young quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The team lost fellow guard Ereck Flowers to free agency, while Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams was traded to the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out last season.

Keeping Scherff on a long-term deal would give the team a reliable option in the trenches for years to come, but his future remains an unknown until Washington can hammer out a new contract.