Patrick Mahomes: 'Really Cool' for LeBron, Wade, More to Praise $503M Contract

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first half-billion dollar player in sports history when he inked a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million:

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke with Sports Radio 610 Tuesday and mentioned how he's received congratulations from many sources, including Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James and ex-Miami Heat superstar guard Dwyane Wade.

"I texted with a lot of people, a lot of crazy people I never thought I would talk to in my entire life," Mahomes said.

"It's just the numbers that text me that I have zero idea who it is, and they congratulate me. I just say, 'thank you.' I have no idea. I've given this number to somebody. Everybody from Trae Young to D-Wade to LeBron, guys in our league, [Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson], [New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees], all these guys, everybody is congratulating me from all different sports leagues. It's really cool to see that not only am I getting support from guys in our league but also throughout the entire world."

Mahomes has been the Chiefs' full-time starter for two years. He won the NFL MVP award in 2018 after throwing 50 touchdown passes before leading Kansas City to its first Super Bowl win in 50 seasons the following year.

The former Texas Tech star, who turns 25 in September, has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 76 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions. He's tossed 13 touchdowns and only two picks in five career playoff games.

Mahomes' deal knocks Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who signed for $426.5 million, off the top of the sports contract list.