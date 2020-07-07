DeMar DeRozan, Malcolm Jenkins, More Define 'America' with B/R's Taylor Rooks

DeMar DeRozan, Malcolm Jenkins, More Define 'America' with B/R's Taylor RooksJuly 7, 2020
Days after people around the country spent the 4th of July celebrating the United States, DeMar DeRozan, Malcolm Jenkins, Matt Barnes and JJ Redick told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks how they define "America":
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
"The flag means something different to most black people," Barnes said. "America means something different to most black people."
Barnes spent 14 seasons in the NBA but experienced racism at a young age growing up in Sacramento, California, which he detailed in a recent discussion with Rooks.
"It's home, by definition, but I'm constantly trying to make it my home," New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said.
Jenkins is a co-founder of the Players Coalition and has worked on various social justice issues off the field, including criminal justice reform.
Redick, a guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, had a different idea about America.
"I think the easiest way to define America is 'messy,'" the NBA veteran said.
Redick noted how the country has often been divided because of race. The 36-year-old hasn't been afraid to discuss these types of topics in the past, focusing an episode of his podcast last month on racism and police brutality.
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan seemingly had the most optimistic approach to the question while discussing his mindset.
"America means to me, being black, putting yourself in a position to be able to pull up somebody below you to do something better than you, to make life better for the next person," the four-time NBA All-Star said.
Ranking Top 15 SGs This Season 📝
@AndrewDBailey and @danfavale rank the best shooting guards as the @BR_NBA Top 100 series continues ⬇️