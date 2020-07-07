DeMar DeRozan, Malcolm Jenkins, More Define 'America' with B/R's Taylor Rooks

B/R

Days after people around the country spent the 4th of July celebrating the United States, DeMar DeRozan, Malcolm Jenkins, Matt Barnes and JJ Redick told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks how they define "America":

"The flag means something different to most black people," Barnes said. "America means something different to most black people."

Barnes spent 14 seasons in the NBA but experienced racism at a young age growing up in Sacramento, California, which he detailed in a recent discussion with Rooks.

"It's home, by definition, but I'm constantly trying to make it my home," New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said.

Jenkins is a co-founder of the Players Coalition and has worked on various social justice issues off the field, including criminal justice reform.

Redick, a guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, had a different idea about America.

"I think the easiest way to define America is 'messy,'" the NBA veteran said.

Redick noted how the country has often been divided because of race. The 36-year-old hasn't been afraid to discuss these types of topics in the past, focusing an episode of his podcast last month on racism and police brutality.

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan seemingly had the most optimistic approach to the question while discussing his mindset.

"America means to me, being black, putting yourself in a position to be able to pull up somebody below you to do something better than you, to make life better for the next person," the four-time NBA All-Star said.