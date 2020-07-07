Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian Underwent Heart Surgery, Expected to Recover Fully

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent a heart procedure after an ailment was discovered during an annual physical for coaches, the team announced Tuesday:

Sarkisian is expected to make a full recovery.

The Crimson Tide returned to campus for voluntary workouts in early June and continue to prepare for the start of the 2020 season.

Alabama has high expectations for the upcoming year, listed at 5-1 to win the national championship by Caesars Palace. Mac Jones, who filled in for injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last season, should be the starter on a full-time basis this year while getting help from returning playmakers like Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

It's a lot for Sarkisian to work with as he heads into his second year running Alabama's offense.

The 46-year-old had other opportunities in the offseason, reportedly turning down the offensive coordinator role with the Arizona Cardinals before taking himself out of the running for the head coaching job at Colorado.

Sarkisian's resume includes a 46-35 record as an FBS head coach over seven years with Washington and USC. He also spent 2017 and '18 as an offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons.

After leading Alabama to the No. 2 scoring offense in college football last season, he will look to do even more in 2020 once he returns to full strength.