Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Dealing with Travel Complications Ahead of Restart

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was reportedly unable to travel with the team to Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday as he continues to face travel issues following his positive test for COVID-19 last month.

Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post reported Jokic has tested negative for COVID-19, but it is unclear if he is still in Serbia or has returned to the United States. Jokic is required to pass two COVID-19 tests in Serbia and an additional two in the United States upon his arrival, per NBA policy.

The team declined to disclose Jokic's location Tuesday.

The All-Star center had been quarantined in Serbia since testing positive for the novel coronavirus in late June. Branislav Jokic, Nikola's father, said he was feeling "fine" June 24.

"We are all fine. Nikola is fine. It's been a week. What he had is gone. He is not showing symptoms. He is with us, and everything is fine," Branislav Jokic told Nova.rs (h/t Eurohoops.net).

Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters last week he was under the impression Jokic was "excited to get back," and the team was hopeful he would be able to travel with it to Orlando.

The NBA season does not resume until July 30, so Jokic has plenty of time to return and get through protocols. However, given that it's been nearly four months since he played basketball with his teammates, the Nuggets will want him to rejoin the team as soon as possible.

Denver will go into seeding games as the No. 3 team in the Western Conference.

