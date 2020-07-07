Cam Newton Rumors: Patriots Have 'No Concern' QB Will Master Playbook

Cam Newton got a late start on learning the New England Patriots offense after signing in June, but the team has confidence he will pick it up quickly. 

"Sources say he's already into the playbook, learning the language and there's no concern he won't master it," Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported.

The question is if he is further behind Jarrett Stidham, who is going into his second year with the team and took part in the virtual training camp over the past few months.

Though Newton is easily the more established player, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the former MVP wasn't guaranteed the starting job upon signing with the team.

      

