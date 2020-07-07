Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Players in Contract Years Risking 'A Lot' at NBA Restart

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, which makes the Boston Celtics guard somewhat concerned about suffering an injury during the restarted NBA season.

Tatum discussed the risk involved in playing in Orlando with reporters Tuesday:

"[There's] a lot of guys in my situation; a lot of guys are going to be free agents. ... We've been off for four months, not being able to be in the facility. Obviously, we're supposed to stay at home and not having the normal access that we would have to the training facility or the weight room or the gym. And then, [we're] kind of being asked to ramp up and pick it back up at such a rapid pace and go down there and play. Guys are putting a lot on the line."

Tatum is "most likely" going to earn a max contract extension this offseason, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in May.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Tatum was among the five young players who spoke with National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts about adding insurances for players competing in Orlando.

