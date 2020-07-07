Pistons Rumors: Bucks' David Mincberg to Be Hired as Assistant GM

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are hiring David Mincberg to be an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mincberg has worked as the Milwaukee Bucks' director of basketball strategy, joining the organization ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Mincberg will work under Pistons general manager Troy Weaver, who joined the organization in June after spending 12 seasons in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office. According to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II, the team is planning for "at least" two more additions to its front office.

Before taking a role with the Bucks, Mincberg was the Memphis Grizzlies' director of scouting for five years.

When the Grizzlies fired CEO Jason Levien and assistant GM Stu Lash in May 2014, USA Today's Sam Amick noted Mincberg was the Grizzlies' lead attorney and that he had "been pushing for an increased role for quite some time and appears to have won this front-office war."

Weaver and Mincberg are inheriting what looks to be a long-term rebuild. The Pistons finished the 2019-20 season with the third-worst record (20-46) in the Eastern Conference, and they have little in the way of franchise cornerstones.

Blake Griffin will also make $36.6 million in 2020-21 and has a $39 million player option for the following season.

It could be a few years before Weaver and Mincberg's work yields tangible progress.