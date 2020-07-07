Jets' Denzel Mims Blasts Philadelphia on Video: 'Dirty Ass, Trash Ass City'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Denzel Mims #WO36 of the Baylor Bears speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** Denzel Mims
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims must be thankful the NFL canceled the first and last weeks of the 2020 preseason.

The Jets were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sept. 3. Mims didn't make himself a lot of fans in Philadelphia when he called it a "dirty ass, trash ass city" while playing Call of Duty on a stream Sunday (h/t Michael Tanenbaum of PhillyVoice).

Tanenbaum also pointed to comments Mims made on the Inside the Birds podcast when he said he felt "very scared" and saw "a lot of people that look scary" when visiting Philadelphia once.

Mims said in April he had spoken with representatives from the Eagles in the buildup to the 2020 draft, and it's probably a good thing the franchise passed on the former Baylor star. Philadelphia selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 pick shortly before Mims went off the board to New York at No. 59.

Mims can rest easy knowing the Jets avoid the Eagles in the regular season until at least 2023.

