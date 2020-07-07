Mike Shanahan to Be Inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame; Won 2 Super Bowls in DEN

STEPHEN JAFFE/Getty Images

Mike Shanahan will take his place in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.

Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis announced on Tuesday their longtime former head coach will be honored during a ceremony in 2021:

"Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all time. He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders. Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization—as both a head coach and assistant—than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos.

"We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame. Although postponing his induction was a difficult decision, he deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni. Along with our fans, we can't wait to honor Coach Shanahan during our Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Shanahan's Ring of Fame induction is being pushed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since being established in 1983 by then-owner Pat Bowlen, the Broncos have inducted 33 members of their organization into the Ring of Fame not including Shanahan.

Shanahan began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos as an assistant for four seasons from 1984-87 on Dan Reeves' staff. He returned to the organization for three seasons as quarterbacks coach (1989-90) and offensive coordinator (1991) after a brief stint as head coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos hired Shanahan as their head coach prior to the 1995 season. He spent 14 seasons in that role, leading the franchise to seven playoff appearances and back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 1998.

Shanahan is Denver's all-time leader in games coached (224), regular-season wins (138), playoff wins (eight) and ranks fourth in winning percentage (.616).