Seth Rollins Beats Rey Mysterio in 'Eye for an Eye' Match at WWE Extreme Rules

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Seth Rollins beat Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday night.

By virtue of his victory, The Monday Night Messiah made life even more difficult for the veteran, as he injured his good eye 10 weeks after damaging the other one.

However, the victory left Rollins reeling as well after he witnessed the extent of Mysterio's injury.

The issues between the two men dated back to shortly after Money in the Bank. Following a tag team match that saw Mysterio and Aleister Black beat Rollins and Murphy, Rollins punished The Master of the 619 by pressing his eye against the corner of the steel ring steps.

Rollins claimed Mysterio had sacrificed himself for the greater good, but it became clear in subsequent weeks that the veteran was angered with his actions when he began appearing on Raw via satellite.

Mysterio was initially unsure if he would be able to wrestle again and seemed downcast at times, but his son, Dominik, was out for retribution and was the first to utter the words "an eye for an eye" on June 1.

Two weeks later, Dominik showed up in person while Rey was still home nursing his injury. He attacked Rollins from behind and then avoided both Murphy and Austin Theory before getting out of dodge.

Mysterio was not pleased with his son putting himself in harm's way, but Dominik's involvement seemed to energize the veteran and inspired him to get back in the ring to teach Rollins a lesson.

Mysterio's in-ring return occurred on the July 6 edition of Raw, when he was scheduled to team with Black against Rollins and Murphy. The heel duo attacked The Dutch Destroyer before the match, however, which seemingly left the veteran without a partner.

Kevin Owens agreed to lend Mysterio a helping hand, though, and Rollins agreed the winner of their tag team match would get to pick the stipulation for Extreme Rules.

After the veteran and KO scored the victory, The Master of the 619 called for an Eye for an Eye match, which fit the Horror Show motif for Extreme Rules perfectly.

With Mysterio having his vision completely taken from him by Rollins, the WWE Universe will have a vested interest in seeing what becomes of the legendary luchador.

