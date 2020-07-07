Browns Rumors: Olivier Vernon Agrees to New Contract with $11M Guaranteed

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Defensive end Olivier Vernon has reportedly agreed to a renegotiated contract with the Cleveland Browns for next season.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Vernon's new deal includes $11 million in guaranteed money broken down into a $7 million signing bonus, $3.75 million base salary and a $250,000 workout bonus.

Yates noted that Vernon can earn an additional $2 million in incentives.

Vernon was entering the final season of a five-year, $85 million contract he signed with the New York Giants in 2016. His $15.25 million base salary under that deal was non-guaranteed, leading to some speculation he could be released.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in March the Browns weren't planning to cut Vernon, "at least not right now."

The Browns have also been connected to free agent Jadeveon Clowney throughout the offseason. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported last month they hadn't given up on trying to sign him but noted the team would "likely have to part ways" with Vernon and his $15.25 million salary in order to afford Clowney.

During a May appearance on The Next Level on 850 ESPN Cleveland, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Browns offered Clowney more money than any other team this offseason.

While the Browns could still pursue Clowney, their renegotiated deal with Vernon might indicate they are comfortable playing next season with him lined up opposite Myles Garrett.

Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey ranked Vernon and Garrett as the second-best edge defender duo in the NFL heading into 2020:

"Yes, Vernon has dealt with his fair share of injuries, and ability is reliant on availability, but his 86.6 overall grade in the regular season since signing that contract in 2016 ranks 21st among 99 qualifying edge defenders. He is still a good player — one capable of playing both the run and pass well — when healthy. The Browns will be hoping that's what they get next season."

The Browns acquired Vernon from New York in 2019 as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. He tied his career low with 3.5 sacks last season, in part because injuries limited him to 10 games, but the 29-year-old played well when he was healthy.