Deshaun Watson Says He Was 'Hurt' by Texans Trading DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. left, talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson has established himself as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks over the past three seasons, but 2020 will be the Houston Texans star's first year without his favorite wide receiver.  

Appearing on Carmelo Anthony's What's in Your Glass YouTube show, Watson admitted he was "hurt" when the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals (starting at 23:30 mark): 

Watson did note he is "really looking forward" to this season "especially with the new additions" to Houston's roster. 

One of those additions will be running back David Johnson, who was acquired along with two draft picks in the Hopkins trade.

Johnson is coming off a down season, but he's just one year removed from putting up 1,386 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns for an Arizona team that ranked last in total offense and scoring offense in 2018. 

Hopkins has been Watson's most-trusted playmaker since 2017. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout averaged 105 receptions, 1,372 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. He had 104 catches, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. 

No other Texans player had more than 49 receptions and 670 yards last year.

Watson has led Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles, and the franchise won its first playoff game since 2016 last season. 

