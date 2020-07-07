Big Show Booking Hurts Randy Orton, Heath Slater's Return, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

Make no mistake about it, The Big Show does not improve or enhance any storyline or match in the year 2020.

That is not at all discrediting his Hall of Fame career or his many, countless accomplishments in WWE over the last two decades. He has been a reliable, dependable and credible main event attraction for the majority of his career, but there is nothing about him coming back to feud with Randy Orton that does The Viper any favors in this renaissance year he is enjoying.

Strictly from an in-ring perspective, Big Show cannot keep up with Orton, who is as good now as he has ever been. From a character standpoint, he claims to be a "big, nasty, pissed-off giant" but he is eerily similar to the same incarnation of The Big Show we have seen over the last five or so years.

There is nothing new or fresh about the persona and simply avenging the beatings dealt Edge and Christian by The Viper is not enough to get fans invested in whatever specialty match WWE Creative is going to push on them come July 19.

The giant is a relic at this point in his career, little more than a reminder of WWE's reliance on the stars of yesteryear when it struggles to create new ones. Is it possible that he and Orton will steal the show come Extreme Rules, especially if the company can hide weaknesses through the magic of editing? Hell yes, but all this feud has done is cut off the momentum Orton had on his side following the stellar rivalry with Edge.

Given the current state of Raw, the last thing the company needs is one of its few credible heels losing meaning because of an ice-cold feud with Big Show some seven years after they last clashed.