Pelicans' Darius Miller Ruled out for NBA Restart Because of Achilles Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (21) sets up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Monday that wing Darius Miller has been ruled out of the NBA restart in Orlando as he recovers from right Achilles surgery.

"We are extremely encouraged with the progress Darius has made in his recovery process," the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, said in the press release. "The work he has put in both prior to and during these limited mandatory workouts has been remarkable. We look forward to seeing him back at full strength heading into the 2020-21 campaign."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    JR 'Went Through a Very Depressed State' While Out of NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JR 'Went Through a Very Depressed State' While Out of NBA

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ingram 'Not Very Confident' NBA Will Finish Season

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Ingram 'Not Very Confident' NBA Will Finish Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    New @BR_NBA Top 100 Series 📝

    🗓 Monday-Friday: Top 15 at each position ⭐️ Saturday: Top 100 players this season

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale start by ranking this season's top 15 PGs ahead of the restart ✍️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New @BR_NBA Top 100 Series 📝

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3: Why He Was Angry When Lakers Trade Was Vetoed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3: Why He Was Angry When Lakers Trade Was Vetoed

    Justin Benjamin
    via Lakers Daily