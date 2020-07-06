Pelicans' Darius Miller Ruled out for NBA Restart Because of Achilles Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Monday that wing Darius Miller has been ruled out of the NBA restart in Orlando as he recovers from right Achilles surgery.

"We are extremely encouraged with the progress Darius has made in his recovery process," the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, said in the press release. "The work he has put in both prior to and during these limited mandatory workouts has been remarkable. We look forward to seeing him back at full strength heading into the 2020-21 campaign."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.