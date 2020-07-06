Report: FC Dallas Out of MLS Is Back Tournament After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Omar Vega/Getty Images

FC Dallas have reportedly backed out of the MLS Is Back tournament after having several members of the club test positive for COVID-19, according to reports from ESPN and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic.

Per ESPN's report, "Dallas had three players test positive before the team arrived to Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex on June 27. That has since been followed by 10 players and one coach testing positive for a total of 14 cases. The team has been under quarantine since then, preventing them from training."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

