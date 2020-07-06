Report: FC Dallas Out of MLS Is Back Tournament After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

TEXAS CITY, TX - MARCH 07: Players of FC Dallas pose for photo during an MLS match between FC Dallas and Montreal Impact at Toyota Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

FC Dallas have reportedly backed out of the MLS Is Back tournament after having several members of the club test positive for COVID-19, according to reports from ESPN and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic.

Per ESPN's report, "Dallas had three players test positive before the team arrived to Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex on June 27. That has since been followed by 10 players and one coach testing positive for a total of 14 cases. The team has been under quarantine since then, preventing them from training."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Zero Positive COVID-19 Test Results in Latest EPL Batch

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zero Positive COVID-19 Test Results in Latest EPL Batch

    Joe Prince-Wright
    via ProSoccerTalk | NBC Sports

    Report: MVP Vela Out of MLS Is Back

    Vela, whose wife is pregnant, had long been unlikely to participate in the tournament (ESPN)

    FC Dallas logo
    FC Dallas

    Report: MVP Vela Out of MLS Is Back

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    What to Watch: MLS Is Back, North London Derby, UFC 251

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What to Watch: MLS Is Back, North London Derby, UFC 251

    B/R Live Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Raul Jimenez Urged to Join Man Utd by Mexico Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Raul Jimenez Urged to Join Man Utd by Mexico Coach

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com