NY Yankees' Full 2020 Schedule Revealed for MLB's 60-Game Season

The 2020 path for the New York Yankees is now clear after MLB released the full 60-game schedule Monday.

The team will kick off the season on July 23 with a prime-time game against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remaining schedule for the abbreviated season was announced on MLB Network.

This year has already been greatly affected by the coronavirus, which caused the start of the MLB season to be halted in March. After back-and-forth negotiations between players and owners, the league finally implemented a shortened season with strict protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Regardless of the season length, the Yankees still have high expectations for 2020 after going 103-59 last year with a young team that should only get better.

According to Caesars Palace, the squad is listed at +350 to win the World Series ($100 bet wins $350), tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best odds in baseball.

The team has one of the best lineups in baseball when healthy, including sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez, while DJ LeMahieu finished fourth in MVP voting last season. With an upgraded pitching staff led by Gerrit Cole and a shutdown bullpen, few teams in the league are as talented.

One of the biggest concerns will be injuries, especially after so many players missed significant time a year ago.

The delayed start of the season helped key players heal, including Judge, Stanton, James Paxton and Aaron Hicks. However, Luis Severino will still miss the whole season because of Tommy John surgery, while Masahiro Tanaka is in the concussion protocol after being hit by a line drive Saturday.

Another challenge could be a more difficult schedule with 10 games against each American League East opponent and the remaining games against the National League East. The NL East was the only division in baseball last year with four teams at least .500, while the AL East is always dangerous with the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox challenging for playoff spots.

A relatively easy closing stretch lightens the load, however, with a lot of games against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins.

The Yankees will try to navigate this schedule and take home the team's first championship since 2009.