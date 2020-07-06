Kamaru Usman Says He'll 'Ragdoll' Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 and Win BMF Title

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal's BMF championship is on the line when he faces Kamaru Usman at Saturday's UFC 251 pay-per-view.

Just don't expect Usman to treat it like a prized possession if he wins it.

"After I go out there and beat his ass and ragdoll him, that s--t is coming home with me so I can throw it in my closet," Usman told TMZ Sports.

Usman was dismissive of the symbolic championship, which was awarded to Masvidal when he knocked out Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Usman is slated to defend his welterweight championship, but it was not known whether the BMF title would be involved.

Masvidal was a last-minute replacement for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of the scheduled title fight. Despite their ongoing differences—Masvidal was Usman's long-rumored first choice of opponent until he had difficulties in contract negotiations with UFC—Usman says he sees no difference between Masvidal and Burns.

"At the end of the day, when you're in training camp, the way that I train, you see no face," Usman said. "When I cross into that Octagon, I have to turn on the Nigerian nightmare and leave Kamaru Usman on the outside. And, so I see no face by the time I'm in there anyway."

"Now it's a little extra push to get in there and really do some damage."

UFC 251 is set to take place Saturday at Fight Island in the United Arab Emirates.