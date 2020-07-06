Patriots Offer Free Parking to Fans at Home Games to Show Their Appreciation

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots provided incentive for fans to come to games this season: offering free parking at home games.

The team announced the move in a letter to season ticket holders, per Mike Reiss of ESPN:

"In order to show our appreciation for your commitment to the Patriots during this unique season -- and in acknowledgment that it will be different than any other season we have ever experienced together -- we want to share that we will provide free parking in all Gillette Stadium lots this year. From both a safety and convenience standpoint, we hope this will simplify one aspect of your game-day experience in 2020 and serve to express our gratitude for your support."

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL still plans to begin its season on time in September with spectators in attendance.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in June the plan is to "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners."

The Patriots announced last month those at an elevated risk for COVID-19 can cancel their 2020 season tickets and still be eligible for seats in 2021.

Removing parking costs, which can range from $30 to $60 for cars, provides more help for fans during a time of uncertainty while also reducing risk for disease that comes with exchanging money. The team also stated that all ticketing for the stadium will be digital to increase safety.