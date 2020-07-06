Omar Baabbad Charged with Murder of Former Tennessee OL Jeremy Shadrick

Omar Baabbad Charged with Murder of Former Tennessee OL Jeremy ShadrickJuly 6, 2020
Silas Walker/Getty Images
Uber driver Omar Baabbad has been charged with the first-degree murder of former Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremy Shadrick after allegedly running him over with his car on June 26.
Phil Kaplan of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported Baabbad and Shadrick got into an altercation in Baabbah's vehicle in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After Shadrick exited the vehicle, Baabbad allegedly ran him over in a parking lot.
Shadrick was 44.
Baabbad claimed Shadrick threatened him and was in possession of a gun, but police did not find a weapon at the scene.
Shadrick was a backup offensive lineman at Tennessee in the mid-1990s. However, he suffered a kidney injury that limited his playing time in Knoxville. He later received a kidney transplant in 2010.
