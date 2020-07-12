Booking Wishes for Brock Lesnar on WWE Superstar's 43rd Birthday

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It is mind-blowing to think that Brock Lesnar is only 43, but the second-youngest man to win the world championship has always be an anomaly. He was making an impact from his first day in WWE.

He signed with the promotion in 2000 and debuted officially in 2002. No one has been able to match his level of dominance in the proceeding years.

Lesnar is reaching the end of his career. Few still work at a high level past 43. Ric Flair and The Undertaker are exceptions, not the rule.

Looking back at The Beast's run, he has left an indelible mark on the business. Now is the time to consider what he still needs to do. What do fans want from Lesnar next?

The following scenarios need to happen in order to help transition The Beast Incarnate into the role of legend while allowing WWE to move beyond him.