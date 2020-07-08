Blockbuster NFL Trades That Could Happen Before 2021

1 of 5

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England made the big splash with Newton but might not be done.

The Patriots, after all, have roughly $1.5 million in cap space and haven't agreed to a long-term extension with franchise-tagged guard Joe Thuney.

Thuney signed his tender, though, meaning the Patriots can trade him. There's bound to be some interest even at his roughly $14.7 million cap hit in 2020 because he hasn't missed a game in four seasons and last year continued his elite play, receiving a 77.4 grade at Pro Football Focus.

While ideally the Patriots would like to keep a player of Thuney's caliber, there's also wiggle room to suggest Newton is such a dynamic quarterback that he wouldn't be overwhelmingly hurt by losing a guard, assuming the quarterback's mobility is intact after his December foot surgery.

That's some wiggle room the Patriots might take if the Philadelphia Eagles come calling, after starting guard Brandon Brooks suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has even suggested the Eagles might make such a play.

The mere thought of the cap relief and an incoming second-round pick would perhaps be enough for New England to swing a deal.