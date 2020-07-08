Full Preview and Predictions for Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling concludes its stacked Fyter Fest card with Night 2 on TNT at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. It's headlined by another tag team championship defense for Kenny Omega and Adam Page as they take on Private Party.

We'll also see the highly anticipated matchup between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, FTR and The Young Bucks teaming up to take on the Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade, and Nyla Rose facing a mystery opponent.

Here's the breakdown of every announced match at Fyter Fest's second week.

Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Private Party

The tag team champions are stepping in on short notice after the original main event between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship was postponed until next week at Fight for the Fallen.

Omega and Page successfully defended their titles for a sixth time last week against Best Friends in one of the best matches of the night. The Cleaner then declined to celebrate with FTR after the match when the contenders attempted to drink beer with them. The Young Bucks intervened, continuing the brewing rivalry between all three teams.

Meanwhile, Private Party defeated Santana and Ortiz last week to earn an impromptu title shot as one of the division's top contenders. This will be their first championship match since November when they faced SCU and the Lucha Brothers in a three-way bout.

Prediction: Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeat Private Party

Just like last week, it seems Omega and Page will remain involved in a feud with FTR and the Bucks. There's more to be done with them as champions, while Private Party won't really be hurt by a loss to standouts like Omega and Page.

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Although not the main event, Jericho vs. Cassidy might be the most anticipated match of the night because of the buildup that has gone into it.

It seemed as if Jericho was headed toward a bout with boxing legend Mike Tyson after they got into a heated exchange on the May 27 episode of Dynamite. However, when Le Champion called for the "baddest man on the planet" to come down to the ring the following week, out walked Cassidy.

On the next episode of Dynamite, Cassidy and Best Friends teamed up to defeat members of Jericho's Inner Circle, much to the chagrin of their leader. He ran down to the ring with his trusty baseball bat and laid out Cassidy before pummeling him with a bag of oranges (no, seriously). A bloodied Cassidy lay in the ring as Jericho and his stablemates looked on.

Jericho and Sammy Guevara, known as Le Sex Gods, teamed up to face Best Friends the next week. It seemed as if The Inner Circle were headed for a win until Cassidy, posing as a cameraman, tripped Guevara and enabled Best Friends to pick up the victory. He then began to beat down Jericho.

The following Dynamite saw Le Champion confront and deliver a scathing promo to the face of Cassidy:

"When I first heard your name, I thought it was stupid. When I first saw your matches, I thought you were an embarrassment to the business. When you signed an AEW contract, I called management and asked why in the hell did they bring in Orange Cassidy.

"The reason people love you is because part of your appeal is you're a lot like them. You're lazy and a slacker. You better be the best Orange Cassidy that you've ever been at Fyter Fest because if you try any of that bulls--t kicking me in the shin offense, I'll knock your teeth down your throat and beat you in 30 seconds."

The lackadaisical Cassidy mocked Jericho and proceeded with his usual shin-kicking offense. The two men brawled outside the ring until a superman punch sent the veteran through a table.

Prediction: Chris Jericho defeats Orange Cassidy

If these two have a barn burner of a match, then neither one really loses. It might be just a little too early to put Cassidy over such a well-established talent like Jericho, but AEW would instantly have a new superstar if it did so and I don't think many fans would complain about that.

The issue there, though, is Jericho can't really afford a loss to Cassidy since the other Inner Circle members have also been taking defeats. It would hurt the legitimacy of the group to see its leader lose to Cassidy, who is a relative newcomer to this big of a spotlight.

However, a great showing from Cassidy—even with a loss—would still get him over. Expect Jericho to get his hand raised at the end of this one.

FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade

It may just be for one match, but FTR and The Young Bucks will try to put their differences aside as they team together against the Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade.

Since FTR made their AEW debut in May, they've butted heads and traded words with the Bucks without actually engaging in any physical altercations. A match between the two teams has been a dream scenario for ages, so it'll be interesting to see how they could further escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that we see the Lucha Brothers in action together. Their rivalry with The Young Bucks is extensive to say the least, and both teams always put on a show when competing against each other, so their return should be an exciting addition.

The Butcher and The Blade have their own heat to settle with all four of their opponents after losing to each team in recent weeks.

Prediction: FTR and The Young Bucks defeat Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade

FTR and The Young Bucks will likely get distracted by each other during the match and might even come to blows, but it won't stop them from getting the win against two teams with little momentum at the moment.

Nyla Rose vs. TBA

Rose hasn't had a feud or clear storyline to fall back on since losing her AEW Women's Championship to Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing in May. We've seen her in action twice, defeating Big Swole in a singles match before teaming with Penelope Ford to beat Shida and Kris Statlander.

She'll be in action again at Fyter Fest but against an opponent yet to be announced. She dropped hints in her interview with B/R Live that it could be an old foe from last year's Fyter Fest and a coach of hers may even be involved.

Prediction: Nyla Rose defeats TBA opponent(s)

If Rose was telling the truth and not just trying to swerve fans, it's likely her opponent will be Riho and/or Yuka Sakazaki who have both been in Japan during the pandemic and who she faced at last year's Fyter Fest.

Rose potentially introducing a coach is even more interesting. Could we see someone like Vickie Guerrero, who has made appearances ringside during AEW events, join forces with The Native Beast? That would be quite the tandem.

Regardless of what happens during this match, questions will be answered.

The Dark Order and Colt Cabana vs. SCU

This Dark Order team will look a little different as leader Brodie Lee steps in for Evil Uno and joins Stu Grayson.

Also, Colt Cabana accepted Lee's invitation to team with The Dark Order again after he and Lee defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. This is part of their ongoing effort to recruit him.

SCU have had their issues with The Dark Order dating back to March when Christopher Daniels believed The Exalted One wasn't real. The two teams had multiple matches over the past few months and are quite familiar with each other at this point.

Prediction: The Dark Order defeats SCU

It only seems natural that a Dark Order win will be the catalyst Cabana needs to be convinced that joining them is the right move for his career.

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Lance Archer has been in a destructive mood to say the least. Since losing his TNT Championship match to Cody at Double or Nothing, he's defeated David Ali, Griff Garrison and Pineapple Pete on AEW Dark in dominant fashion. He then laid out Janela and Sonny Kiss after their match with The Dark Order a couple weeks ago.

Janela tried to return the favor last week as he scuffled with Archer ringside.

Prediction: Lance Archer defeats Joey Janela

There's no reason for Archer to lose this match. AEW is building him back up after his loss to Cody and a defeat at the hands of Janela would ruin all of that.