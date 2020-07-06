The Basketball Tournament 2020: July 6 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

The most competitive matchup in The Basketball Tournament's round of 16 should take place Monday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The 2019 runner-up Golden Eagles opens its competition in a showdown with Team CP3, which was one of the top challengers a year ago.

Team CP3 is one of eight teams to advance to the last 16 through the round of 24, which was played Saturday and Sunday.

The team operated by Chris Paul won the closest game of the opening round on a walk-off slam dunk.

The matchup was originally scheduled to be the second half of a doubleheader, but Eberlein Drive was removed from the tournament Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test. That pushed Brotherly Love into the quarterfinals.

TBT July 6 Schedule

No. 4 Golden Eagles vs. No. 13 Team CP3 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game can be live-streamed on ESPN.com and ESPN app.

Preview

Golden Eagles entered the TBT as the No. 4 seed and with the third-best odds to take home the crown at 9-2, per William Hill. Team CP3 was listed at 60-1 despite winning two games in the 2019 tournament.

Golden Eagles will need a well-rounded scoring effort to fend off a team looking to move up the TBT hierarchy.

The squad full of Marquette alumni features TBT veterans Travis Diener, Dwight Buycks, Elgin Cook and Darius Johnson-Odom.

Golden Eagles carries some of the most chemistry in the tournament, which could help it fend off a sluggish start that some of the top seeds experienced Saturday.

Team CP3 is connected by the North Carolina region, with former Wake Forest, NC State and UNC-Greensboro players making up most of the roster.

Minnesota product Nate Mason was the team's top scorer in the 76-74 win over PrimeTime Players, while three others reached double digits. The two-point win was the most dramatic of the opening day, as Team CP3 used a dunk to win on the Elam Ending.

All TBT games utilize the Elam Ending, which sets a target score at the first timeout under four minutes in the fourth quarter.

The target score is eight points more than the winning side has at the juncture, and whichever team reaches it first moves on to the next round.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from TheTournament.com

