Mike Trout's Mom Debbie Posts Photo of Angels Star to Urge People to Wear Masks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2020

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels practices running the bases during their summer workouts at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 03, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The mother of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout used the three-time American League MVP to emphasize the need to wear protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debbie Trout shared a photo of the center fielder running the bases while wearing a mask:

MLB players aren't required to wear masks while practicing but have the option to do so. Cloth face coverings and medical-grade masks can help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Citing his wife's pregnancy, Trout expressed a level of caution about playing this season with the pandemic ongoing.

"I love playing this game. We want to play," he said, per the Los Angeles Times' Maria Torres. "It's going to come down to how safe we're going to be. If there's an outbreak, you definitely have to reconsider. There's a lot of questions. I love baseball, but I have to do what's right for my family. It's going to be a tough decision if something happens down the road."

Trout added that "it's going to take a group effort" in terms of ensuring others aren't exposed to COVID-19, alluding to how one person who doesn't wear a mask could unintentionally carry the coronavirus to another person.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    LOOK: Mike Trout's mom shares image of her son at Angels' camp saying 'wear a mask'

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    LOOK: Mike Trout's mom shares image of her son at Angels' camp saying 'wear a mask'

    Katherine Acquavella
    via CBSSports.com

    Griffin Canning aims to break Angels' bad luck streak with platelet-rich plasma injections

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Griffin Canning aims to break Angels' bad luck streak with platelet-rich plasma injections

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Andrew Heaney tabbed to be Angels' opening day starter

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Andrew Heaney tabbed to be Angels' opening day starter

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Francona Supports Name Change

    Cleveland Indians manager is in favor of changing the team's nickname: 'It's time to move forward'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Francona Supports Name Change

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report