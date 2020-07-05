Mike Trout's Mom Debbie Posts Photo of Angels Star to Urge People to Wear Masks

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The mother of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout used the three-time American League MVP to emphasize the need to wear protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debbie Trout shared a photo of the center fielder running the bases while wearing a mask:

MLB players aren't required to wear masks while practicing but have the option to do so. Cloth face coverings and medical-grade masks can help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Citing his wife's pregnancy, Trout expressed a level of caution about playing this season with the pandemic ongoing.

"I love playing this game. We want to play," he said, per the Los Angeles Times' Maria Torres. "It's going to come down to how safe we're going to be. If there's an outbreak, you definitely have to reconsider. There's a lot of questions. I love baseball, but I have to do what's right for my family. It's going to be a tough decision if something happens down the road."

Trout added that "it's going to take a group effort" in terms of ensuring others aren't exposed to COVID-19, alluding to how one person who doesn't wear a mask could unintentionally carry the coronavirus to another person.