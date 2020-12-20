    Jameis Winston Placed on Saints' COVID List; Taysom Hill to Back Up Drew Brees

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints will play without backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Taysom Hill, who was expected to slot back into his multifaceted offensive role this week with starter Drew Brees returning from rib and lung injuries, will now serve as the chief backup. He'd started the last four games at QB while Brees was sidelined.

    Winston joined the Saints on a one-year deal with a $1.1 million base salary.

    Drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Winston has had a roller-coaster start to his career. The 26-year-old has thrown for more than 4,000 yards three times, including a league-leading 5,109 yards in 2019.

    Inconsistent play and turnover problems have prevented Winston from taking off thus far. He led the NFL with 30 interceptions last year, tied for seventh-most in a season in league history.

    The Saints are still in a good spot at the quarterback position with Brees back entrenched as the starter and Hill showing promise after taking over the offense for a month.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Saints Rooting Guide Week 15: Saints playoff picture looking murkier by the week

      NFL Saints Rooting Guide Week 15: Saints playoff picture looking murkier by the week
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      NFL Saints Rooting Guide Week 15: Saints playoff picture looking murkier by the week

      Canal Street Chronicles
      via Canal Street Chronicles

      Glazer: Drew Brees isn’t 100 percent

      Glazer: Drew Brees isn’t 100 percent
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Glazer: Drew Brees isn’t 100 percent

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Saints place Jameis Winston on COVID-19 list, as New Orleans will have to shuffle plans vs. Chiefs

      Saints place Jameis Winston on COVID-19 list, as New Orleans will have to shuffle plans vs. Chiefs
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Saints place Jameis Winston on COVID-19 list, as New Orleans will have to shuffle plans vs. Chiefs

      Bryan DeArdo
      via CBSSports.com

      Drew Brees not 100% healthy, but says 'this is when my team really needs me'

      Drew Brees not 100% healthy, but says 'this is when my team really needs me'
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Drew Brees not 100% healthy, but says 'this is when my team really needs me'

      John Sigler
      via Saints Wire