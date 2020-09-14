Golden Tate Ruled out for Giants vs. Steelers with Hamstring Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate will miss Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury.



He was listed as the inactive Monday, and Jordan Raanan of ESPN noted the team wanted "to make sure it's not something that lingers" given it's only the first week of the season.

In 2019, Tate missed four games because of a performance-enhancing-drug suspension and one because of injury. He recorded 49 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns, his worst numbers since his sophomore campaign in 2011.

The COVID-19 pandemic left Tate (and the rest of the NFL) unable to convene with teammates this offseason. This is another setback as he looks to return to the form he demonstrated in 2016 and 2017 with back-to-back seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Sterling Shepard will have to do the heavy lifting against the Steelers as the Giants' top receiver.