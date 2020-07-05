Brewers Surprise Players with Video Call from Family Members on Jumbotron

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 04: A general view of the Milwaukee Brewers practicing during Summer Workouts at Miller Park on July 04, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsel surprised his players Saturday with a video call from their family members on the Jumbotron.

Brock Holt posted about the moment on Instagram.

"Cool surprise from Couns today," the utility player wrote in his caption. "First work day back. A lot of us without our families. Got to see all of them on the big board. They are what matters!"

David Price, who opted out of competing in 2020, responded to the post, "That is awesome!!!"

After the 2020 MLB season was delayed because of the coronavirus, the regular season is now set to begin in late July. Players reported on July 1 and are in the midst of a brief training camp before the start of Spring Training 2.0.

Several players have already announced they will not be competing in the season.

