1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Before the 2020 Season Begins

0 of 32

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The NFL offseason proper is nearing its end. With training camps slated to begin the last week of July, teams are running out of time to make significant moves before preseason preparation. There are just over two months to make moves before the regular season begins.

Of course, a narrow window is better than a closed one, and teams should be eager to take advantage.

Here, we'll examine one move that each franchise can and should make before the regular season gets underway. We'll be focusing specifically on moves that would impact the 2020 season, so potential deals that impact the long-term picture won't be considered.

However, some financial moves will qualify if they're relevant to the upcoming season—in addition to trades, cuts and free-agent signings.