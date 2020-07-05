The Basketball Tournament 2020: July 5 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Basketball returned to television Saturday, with The Basketball Tournament's seventh installment getting underway in Columbus, Ohio.

The Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination competition that takes place each summer between teams comprising former NBA and college standouts. There are some changes to this year's event because of the coronavirus pandemic, though, as only 24 teams are taking part to try to win the $1 million grand prize, down from 64 a year ago.

Also, every game is being held in Columbus with no fans as players are currently in a quarantined bubble. Safety protocols include COVID-19 tests, masks and elevator restrictions.

After the tournament started with four games on Saturday, there will be another four games to watch Sunday. The top eight teams in the bracket received first-round byes, but they'll each be in action at some point between Monday and Thursday.

Rosters for all 24 participating teams can be found at TheTournament.com.

Here's everything else you need to know about Sunday's action.

The Basketball Tournament July 5 Schedule

No. 10 Peoria All-Stars vs. No. 23 Herd That (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 11 Team Hines vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 14 Heartfire vs. No. 19 Men of Mackey (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

No. 15 Armored Athlete vs. No. 18 Power of the Paw (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Games can be streamed live on ESPN.

Preview

Although many of the favorites to win The Basketball Tournament won't be in action Sunday, there is one team that oddsmakers rate as having a decent chance of capturing the $1 million prize that will be taking the court in Columbus. That's Team Hines, which is +1,800 (bet $100 to win $1,800) to go all the way, according to Gabriel Fernandez of CBS Sports.

Team Hines is led by former UNC Greensboro standout Kyle Hines, who has had a successful career in the EuroLeague since going undrafted in 2008. The 6'7" forward is a four-time EuroLeague champion and was named to the EuroLeague All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

His team also features former Illinois shooting guard Brandon Paul, former Valparaiso forward Alec Peters, who both had brief stints in the NBA, and former William & Mary point guard Marcus Thornton, who was a second-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics in 2015 but never played in the league.

If the odds are any indication, Team Hines is likely to beat Sideline Cancer. Per Fernandez, Sideline Cancer has the biggest odds of the teams in action Sunday (+12,500). The other six teams are priced as follows: Peoria All-Stars (+6,000), Heartfire (+6,000), Men of Mackey (+7,500), Power of the Paw (+7,500), Armored Athlete (+10,000) and Herd That (+10,000).

The best game of Sunday's slate could be No. 14 Heartfire taking on No. 19 Men of Mackey, as each team boasts a dominant big man.

Heartfire is led by 7'1" center Isaiah Austin, who played two seasons at Baylor from 2012 to 2014. He left early to declare for the 2014 NBA draft but was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome shortly thereafter. In 2016, he was medically cleared to return to playing basketball and he's since played in several overseas leagues.

Men of Mackey was started by Purdue alumni, and five former Boilermakers players are on the roster, including 7'3" center Isaac Haas. Since playing at Purdue between 2014 and 2018, Haas has featured for the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's NBA G League affiliate.

If any of these lower-seeded teams make a surprising run in the tournament, they would likely have to take down either Overseas Elite (best odds at +160), who won the tournament four straight years from 2015 to 2018, or Carmen's Crew (second-best odds at +250), last year's champions.

Overseas Elite is led by former NBA standouts Joe Johnson and Jarrett Jack, while Carmen's Crew, a team started by Ohio State alumni, has former Buckeyes William Buford, Aaron Craft and Jared Sullinger on its roster.