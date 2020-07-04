Washington's Ron Rivera Says He's Been Working on Name Change with Dan Snyder

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Washington head coach Ron Rivera is working alongside owner Dan Snyder as the franchise reviews changing its nickname.

Speaking to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Rivera said the organization has come up with some ideas but didn't promise a change would happen before the start of this season.

"If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome," he said. "We came up with a couple of names—two of them I really like."

Rivera's comments come after Washington said in a statement Thursday it would "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" after having "initial discussions" with the NFL in recent weeks.

There has been increased pressure on Snyder to change the team's nickname recently. FedEx, which has sponsored Washington's home stadium since 1999, requested the nickname be changed.

Per Mary Emily O'Hara of AdWeek, a group of investors asked Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to end their business relationship with Washington unless the team agreed to change its nickname.

Nike has removed all Washington team merchandise from its online store.

The organization has used its current nickname since 1933 when it was located in Boston. It retained the name following its relocation to Washington D.C. prior to the 1937 season.