Browns' Jarvis Landry Fires Back at Critics After Surgery on Hip Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has fired back at the team's critics in a post on Instagram.

Showing off his scars and rehab in the post, Landry wrote a long message about the recovery process, saying "you can't put into words how much strain and will power is being used to get through your sessions" before concluding with a postscript.

"P.S EveryBody that was talking s--t last year, ima see you when I see you and I ain't got s--t to say," he wrote.

Landry underwent surgery in February after playing through the entire 2019 campaign with a hip injury. The 27-year-old had his most productive season by receiving yards last year. He finished 10th in the NFL with 1,174 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Despite Landry's individual performance, the Browns were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams last season. They were favored to win the AFC North after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. but finished third in the division with a 6-10 record.

A healthy Landry and Beckham, as well as a return to form for Baker Mayfield, will put the Browns in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC this season.