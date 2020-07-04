Report: NBA Players Can't Travel If They Miss a COVID-19 Test Before Orlando

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

NBA players heading to Orlando next week for the season restart won't be able to travel with the team if they miss a coronavirus test in the lead-up to their departure.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league informed teams that any player who misses a test "on one of two days before travel date" won't be allowed to travel with the club.

Per ESPN's Malika Andrews, a player will be required to pass two consecutive tests if they opt to travel to Orlando on a private flight or by car. If a player travels on a commercial flight, he will have to pass three straight tests before being allowed to resume basketball activities.

As part of the official return-to-play protocol, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said players are being tested on a daily basis.

Per Charania, the league is currently in phase three of its return plan with mandatory individual workouts for all 22 teams that will be heading to Orlando, but group workouts are limited to a maximum of eight players at their team facility at a given time.

Teams will travel between July 7-9, with training camps set to run from July 9-29. The NBA announced a scrimmage schedule on Saturday for each team starting on July 22.

The regular season will resume on July 30 with the Utah Jazz taking on the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers.