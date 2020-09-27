Eagles' DeSean Jackson Ruled Out vs. Bengals After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The injury woes are back for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson after he suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Jackson started this season slow with 110 yards on eight catches through two games. He returned to the Eagles last year when he signed a three-year contract. The three-time Pro Bowler was expected to add a deep threat to the offense for quarterback Carson Wentz.

After an impressive Week 1 with 154 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions against Washington last year, Jackson suffered an abdominal tear the following week and never recovered. He did play four offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, but his season ended on Nov. 5 when he had core muscle surgery.

The Eagles took steps to address their receiving corps this offseason. They drafted Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins. Reagor has only played in one game and is currently out with a torn thumb ligament, while Watkins is on injured reserve.

Injuries have been a problem for Jackson in recent years. The 33-year-old hasn't played a full 16-game schedule since 2013 and has missed at least four games in three of the previous five seasons.

As long as Jackson is healthy, he's got the speed and track record to be Philadelphia's No. 1 wideout. Health has been the recurring issue, however.