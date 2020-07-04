The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Big X, Brotherly Love Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Jamal Camilo #1 of the Utah Valor defends a shot by Buddha Boyd #10 of the Fort Hood Wounded Warriors as he goes for a basket in the West Regional of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) at Eagle's Nest Arena on July 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The 2020 Basketball Tournament tipped off Saturday with the first four games in the round of 24.

Carmen's Crew, the reigning champions, won't play until Wednesday. Other likely favorites in the tournament include last year's runners-up, the Golden Eagles, and Overseas Elite, which won four straight TBT titles from 2015 to 2018 before losing to Carmen's Crew in the semifinals last year.

The tournament runs through July 14, with the winning team receiving $1 million.

    

2020 TBT Results and Schedule, Saturday

No. 9 Big X 79, No. 24 D2 74

No. 12 Brotherly Love 87, No. 21 Stillwater Stars 71

No. 16 House of 'Paign vs. No. 17 War Tampa, 8 p.m. ET

No. 13 Team CP3 vs. No. 20 PrimeTime Players, 10 p.m. ET

    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

No. 9 Big X 79, No. 24 D2 74

CJ Jackson's game-winner and Nick Ward's 18 points led Big X to a win over D2 in the first game of this year's event.

With the target score at 78, Jackson rebounded his own miss and hit a floater in the paint to end the game.

D2 led at the end of each of the first three quarters, including a 36-30 advantage at halftime, but Big X took control in the fourth quarter.

Javon Bess had a perfect shooting day for Big X, going 4-of-4 from the field for 11 points with six rebounds in 22 minutes. The bench had a big game with 41 of the team's points.

In a losing effort, Kevin Capers was fantastic off the bench for D2. The Florida Southern College product had a game-high 25 points and went 4-of-4 from three-point range. Mike Davis was the only other player on the team to reach double figures in scoring (13 points).

Big X will take on No. 8 Red Scare in the Super 16 round Wednesday.

    

No. 12 Brotherly Love 87, No. 21 Stillwater Stars 71

Brotherly Love overcame a slow start to secure an easy victory over Stillwater Stars.

The Stars came out firing on all cylinders and held a 26-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. Le'Bryan Nash, who finished with 30 points, was especially difficult for Brotherly Love to contain. The Oklahoma State product scored nine points in the opening quarter.

Things quickly turned for Stillwater in the second quarter, though, as Brotherly Love outscored it 22-11 to take a three-point lead into halftime.

Head coach Kyle Sample's team outscored Stillwater 28-14 in the third quarter to take control.

Brotherly Love was led by the duo of Khalif Wyatt (27 points, six rebounds) and Ramone Moore (24 points). Wyatt shot 7-of-10 (4-of-7 from three) off the bench.

Next up for Brotherly Love is a matchup against No. 5 Eberlein Drive in the Super 16.

