Harlem Globetrotters Open to Selling 'Generals' Nickname to Washington NFL Team

The Washington NFL team hasn't finished with a winning record since it went 9-7 in 2015.

As the franchise conducts a "thorough review" of its nickname, the parent company of a different losing organization has shown a willingness to sell the club its name.

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Herschend Entertainment—which owns the trademark to the Harlem Globetrotters and the Washington Generals, the team that serves as a perennial foil to the Globetrotters, having won only three games since its founding in 1952—is open to selling the "Generals" nickname.

"We think that the Globetrotters are right up there as the most liked team in the world with Manchester United and the New York Yankees," spokesman Brett Meister told Rovell. "Our heritage includes the Washington Generals. ...

"We'd love for the franchise or the NFL to call us."

Social media has lit up with nickname suggestions for Washington following intense economic pressure levied by corporate sponsors such as FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the franchise's Landover, Maryland, stadium.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," FedEx said in a Thursday statement. Later, Nike, the NFL's jersey sponsor, removed Washington products from its online store:

Washington owner Daniel Snyder has resisted changing the nickname, though it has long been noted to be a racial slur by Native American groups and the Anti-Defamation League.

While the NFL has remained largely silent on the matter, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the franchise's announcement in a statement Friday.

"In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step," Goodell said, per NFL.com.

There is no timeline for Washington's review process.