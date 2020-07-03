Washington NFL Team Announces 'Thorough Review' of Name Amid Growing Criticism

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington's NFL team announced Friday that it is conducting a "thorough review" of its team name following recent discussions with the league.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted the team's statement:

Rapoport also passed along a statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell:

Team owner Dan Snyder said the following regarding the review: "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

Washington's team name has long been a hot-button issue, but it has been under increased scrutiny in recent weeks because of widespread protests against racial inequality in the United States and around the world.

The killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 led to worldwide protests against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality.

Given the current climate, there may be more momentum behind a name change than ever for the Washington franchise, especially now that Snyder seems open to discussion.

In 2013, Snyder said he would "never" change the team name despite the fact that many Native American groups have expressed their belief that the Redskins name is racist over the years.

National Congress of American Indians Fawn Sharp wrote an article for the Washingtonian last week in which she called the nickname both racist and offensive and called for players of the team to boycott the season until the name is changed.

Washington's NFL franchise has been known as the Redskins ever since it moved to D.C. in 1937. It was also known as the Boston Redskins before that from 1933 to '36. The franchise's original name for one season in 1932 was the Boston Braves.

Pressure is mounting to make a change, however, and for perhaps the first time, it seems as though the organization is considering going in a different direction.