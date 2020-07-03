Navy vs. Lafayette Football Game on Sept. 12 Canceled Amid COVID-19

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Navy announced Friday its Sept. 12 football game against Lafayette has been canceled.

Lafayette College made the decision, determining it wouldn't have enough time to prepare for the game once football players are brought onto campus.

Navy is attempting to find a new opponent for that date.

It's the second time the Midshipmen have been forced to adjust their schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. The squad was expected to face Notre Dame in Ireland on Aug. 29, but the game was moved to Annapolis, Maryland, and will now take place Sept. 5.

The NCAA allowed players to participate in team activities beginning in early June, but the Patriot League announced student-athletes cannot return to campus until the rest of the student body does, per Keith Groller of the Morning Call.

Classes aren't scheduled to begin at Lafayette until Aug. 17.

The Leopards were originally slated to start their season on Sept. 5 against Sacred Heart. The team's next game is currently a Sept. 19 home matchup against William & Mary.

Meanwhile, Navy now has an 11-game schedule, with eight games against fellow AAC squads, two against military academies (Army and Air Force) and the one against Notre Dame. The Lafayette battle was the only matchup scheduled against an FCS opponent.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Though the coronavirus pandemic has already created some changes to the college football season, NCAA president Mark Emmert said recently "we are likely to have football" in the fall, per Seth Davis of The Athletic.