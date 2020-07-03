WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 3

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 3July 4, 2020
On the eve of Independence Day, Drew Gulak sought to prove he was not dependent upon Daniel Bryan to score the biggest win of his career as he challenged AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown.
The title clash between the mat marvels headlined a broadcast that also featured Sheamus' toast to Jeff Hardy and an exclusive interview with Matt Riddle, conducted by Michael Cole.
With Extreme Rules rapidly approaching, what else went down Friday night on Fox as the stars of the blue brand jockey for position ahead of the "Horror Show?"
Find out with this recap of the July 3 episode.
Michael Cole Interviews Matt Riddle
Michael Cole introduced the WWE Universe to Matt Riddle, referring to him as the "Original King of Bros." Corey Graves threw to a recap of Riddle's debut on SmackDown, including his non-title victory over Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.
Riddle joked that he likes Styles more than Styles likes him. Cole asked about the flip flops and Riddle told a convoluted story about frostbite and not being able to feel his feet, so now he refuses to wear shoes. Or something like that.
King Corbin interrupted the proceedings to a chorus of boos, unamused by the bro.
Corbin said no one likes Riddle and no one wants him there so he's going to make sure the newcomer pays for it. The king said Riddle needs to be ready for a match at any time and that he needs someone to slap him around.
He introduced John Morrison who, alongside The Miz, made his way to the ring for the night's opening bout.
Grade
D
Analysis
Riddle's promo about frostbite and his feet was as painfully contrived as you could possibly have imagined. Even if it is the truth, it came across as so forced and unbelievable that it would have been more effective if he had just admitted to liking flip flops better.
Throw in the same old, same old from Corbin and his sudden ability to make whatever match he wants despite having no real power on SmackDown so to speak of and you have a massively ineffective opening promo segment that did nothing to help anyone and even managed to expose Riddle on the mic.
Not a great start to the show, but at least we can only go up from here.
Update: Cole asked about the match-making after the break. Still no real explanation to speak of except vague "connections."
Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison
Morrison caught Riddle with a hellish open-hand chop to the chest that stunned the babyface and allowed the former intercontinental, tag team and ECW champion to ground his opponent. A corkscrew plancha earned Morrison a strong near-fall as the commentary team put over the beauty of the move.
A running knee continued Morrison’s dominance but a two-count resulted in obvious frustration on the part of the veteran heel. “We know he can take a beating. Congratulations,” an unimpressed King Corbin said on commentary, in reference to his newfound rival Riddle.
A fisherman buster allowed the Original Bro to create separation. He infuriated Corbin, blasting him with a flip flop heading into the break.
Back from the timeout, Riddle dropped Morrison with Bro To Sleep, followed by a German suplex for a two. The Floating Bro was met with Morrison’s knees to the back. A helicopter Razor’s Edge by Morrison dropped Riddle, who answered with the Bromission.
Morrison fought out and delivered a middle-rope Spanish Fly for a near-fall as the commentary team touted Riddle’s resiliency.
A distraction by Corbin nearly cost Riddle but the bro caught Morrison with a rollup for the win. As the victor made his way up the ramp, AJ Styles attacked from behind, only for Drew Gulak to the make the save heading to another timeout.
Result
Riddle defeated Morrison
Grade
B
Analysis
It could have done without the Corbin distraction finish but this was a damn fun match that showcased some serious in-ring chemistry between Riddle and Morrison. They creativity and the fresh spots within helped elevate this one beyond your typical television match. Not that anyone should be surprised; Morrison is one of the most creative and engaging performers in the company.
One can only hope his breakup with Miz comes sooner than later because that guy should be stealing the show in meaningful matches every week.
The Riddle-Corbin feud isn’t one that lights the world on fire but Styles’ attack after the match would seem to suggest that feud is still very much the endgame here.
When that match comes, preferably on PPV, it will be a show-stealer and, possibly, a Match of the Year candidate.