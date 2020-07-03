WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 3

1 of 2

Credit: WWE

Michael Cole introduced the WWE Universe to Matt Riddle, referring to him as the "Original King of Bros." Corey Graves threw to a recap of Riddle's debut on SmackDown, including his non-title victory over Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

Riddle joked that he likes Styles more than Styles likes him. Cole asked about the flip flops and Riddle told a convoluted story about frostbite and not being able to feel his feet, so now he refuses to wear shoes. Or something like that.

King Corbin interrupted the proceedings to a chorus of boos, unamused by the bro.

Corbin said no one likes Riddle and no one wants him there so he's going to make sure the newcomer pays for it. The king said Riddle needs to be ready for a match at any time and that he needs someone to slap him around.

He introduced John Morrison who, alongside The Miz, made his way to the ring for the night's opening bout.

Grade

D

Analysis

Riddle's promo about frostbite and his feet was as painfully contrived as you could possibly have imagined. Even if it is the truth, it came across as so forced and unbelievable that it would have been more effective if he had just admitted to liking flip flops better.

Throw in the same old, same old from Corbin and his sudden ability to make whatever match he wants despite having no real power on SmackDown so to speak of and you have a massively ineffective opening promo segment that did nothing to help anyone and even managed to expose Riddle on the mic.

Not a great start to the show, but at least we can only go up from here.

Update: Cole asked about the match-making after the break. Still no real explanation to speak of except vague "connections."