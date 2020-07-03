NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Nets' Jacque Vaughn, De'Aaron Fox Contract

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It's never a surprise to see coaching changes take place during the NBA offseason. There are always teams that decide it's time to go in a different direction and conduct a search for a new head coach when the season is over.

This year is no different. The New York Knicks are currently in the process of looking for a new head coach, while it's possible the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets could have new leaders by the time the 2020-21 season arrives.

Of course, the Nets and Rockets still have the 2019-20 season to finish, as they are among the 22 teams that have been invited to Orlando, Florida to complete the campaign.

Brooklyn made a coaching change this season when it fired Kenny Atkinson on March 7 and made Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach. But it's possible that more change could be on the way for the organization.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA, including what could be next for the Nets.

Vaughn will have opportunity to earn job

Vaughn took charge of the Nets for only two games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. He did oversee a pair of wins, but it was just a small sample size for the organization to evaluate.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, "the Nets have every intention of giving Vaughn a true shot at getting the job." Brooklyn is in seventh in the Eastern Conference and has a good chance of making the playoffs once the season resumes in Orlando on July 30.

Vaughn may not be evaluated on just wins and losses, though, especially because the Nets are going to be shorthanded. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still injured, and Wilson Chandler has opted not to play. DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie have both tested positive for COVID-19, with the former also opting out of playing.

So, it's unlikely Vaughn will lead Brooklyn to a first-round upset over a top team such as the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors. But the 45-year-old could still prove he deserves a chance to be head coach, a job that will be better when the team's stars are in the lineup in future seasons.

This week, Adrian Wojnarowski said on his Woj Pod podcast that although he believes Brooklyn is "considering the possibility of a search," Vaughn is the favorite to be Nets head coach in 2020-21.

His only previous NBA head coaching experience came when he led the Orlando Magic from 2012-15. They went 58-158 under Vaughn, who was fired 52 games into his third season at the helm. He became an assistant for the Nets prior to the 2016-17 season.

Fox, Kings discussing potential contract extension

Over his first three NBA seasons, De'Aaron Fox has proved he's likely going to be a key piece of the Sacramento Kings' rebuild. He's improved each year, and he has averaged 20.4 points and 6.8 assists in 45 games this season.

Now, the Kings appear to want to lock up their starting point guard for the long term. According to James Ham of NBC Sports, Fox and Sacramento "already have had conversations regarding an extension, according to a league source."

"There is no word on the specifics, but salary-cap uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic could make things a little crazy," Ham wrote.

While it's not clear how long the extension might be for or how much it will be worth, it's still worth noting that Fox and the Kings are having these discussions well before his current contract is set to expire. He has a team option for the 2020-21 season (worth $8.1 million) and will be a restricted free agent in 2021.

And not only are Fox and Sacramento having contract talks, but the 22-year-old has also expressed optimism about returning.

"I see myself being here. I want to be here," Fox said on Wednesday, per Ham. "Obviously, you know we want to win and right now, I think last year, we put ourselves in a good position. This year, we're sort of in the same position to still make the playoffs. So that's what we all want and then continue to take the next step forward."

The Kings haven't reached the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, and their last postseason series victory came in the first round in 2004. But with a core of Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento could be on its way to ending that long playoff drought, especially if Fox keeps getting better and stays in a Kings uniform.