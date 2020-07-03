Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020: Men's, Women's All-Time Results, Records

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

This Fourth of July is set to look very different than in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected festivities, caused closures and will force most Americans to celebrate at home.

However, one infamous staple is still set to go ahead: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Americans all over the country will still be able to watch men and women shove hot dogs down their throats. And while this year's contest won't have fans flocking to Coney Island, New York, to watch the festivities in person, the competition will still take place in an "undisclosed" location, according to CBS New York.

"All the eaters will be spaced out six feet, and on either side will be plexiglass to prevent any sort of extra spray," George Shea, the event's emcee and co-founder of Major League Eating, said.

So who will hoist the mustard belt in 2020?

Here's a look back at all the past winners—including the number of hot dogs they ate—and a quick preview of this year's event.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

All-Time Hot Dog Eating Contest Results

Men's

2019: Joey Chestnut, 71

2018: Joey Chestnut, 74

2017: Joey Chestnut, 72

2016: Joey Chestnut, 70

2015: Matt Stonie, 62

2014: Joey Chestnut, 61

2013: Joey Chestnut, 69

2012: Joey Chestnut, 68

2011: Joey Chestnut, 62

2010: Joey Chestnut, 54

2009: Joey Chestnut, 68

2008: Joey Chestnut, 59

2007: Joey Chestnut, 66

2006: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.75

2005: Takeru Kobayashi, 49

2004: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.5

2003: Takeru Kobayashi, 44.5

2002: Takeru Kobayashi, 50

2001: Takeru Kobayashi, 50

2000: Kazutoyo Arai, 25.125

1999: Steve Keiner, 20.25

1998: Hirofumi Nakajima, 19

1997: Hirofumi Nakajima, 24.5

1996: Ed Krachie, 22.25

1995: Ed Krachie, 19.5

1994: Mike DeVito, 20

1993: Mike DeVito, 17

1992:Frank Dellarosa, 19

1991: Frank Dellarosa, 21.5

1990: Mike DeVito, 16

1989: Jay Green, 15.5

1988:Jay Green, 10

1987: Don Wolfman, 13.5

1986: Mark Heller, 15.5

1985: Oscar Rodriguez, 11.75

1984: Birgit Felden, 9.5

1983: Emil Gomez, 10.5

1982: Steven Abrams, 11

1981: Thomas DeBerry, 11

1980: Paul Siderman and Joe Baldini, 9

1979: Thomas Stash, 19

1978: Manel Hollenback, 10

1974:Roberto Muriel, 10

1972: Jason Schechter, 14

Women's

2019: Miki Sudo, 31

2018: Miki Sudo, 37

2017: Miki Sudo, 41

2016: Miki Sudo, 38

2015: Miki Sudo, 38

2014: Miki Sudo, 34

2013: Sonya Thomas, 36.75

2012: Sonya Thomas, 45

2011: Sonya Thomas, 40

Results courtesy of Nathan's Famous site.

No surprise here! The man to beat in 2020—as he has been in 12 of the past 13 events—is Joey Chestnut.

The 12-time champion is looking for his fifth straight win. The only person to defeat Chestnut since 2007 is Matt Stonie, who ate 62 hot dogs in 2015.

Since then, Chestnut broke his own world record by devouring 74 hot dogs in 2018. Can he break the record once again?

He seems to think he can.

"There's a little bit of a bonus 'cause we're gonna be eating in air conditioning and there are less eaters, so they're making less hot dogs so they might taste better," Chestnut told TMZ (h/t Chris Bengel of CBS Sports). "There's a good chance that we might have better conditions for a world record, and I'ma be pushing for it."

The Kentucky native has topped 70 hot dogs in the past four years. And with the unique circumstances under which this year's competition is being held, he may just be able to set another record.

Because of its inaugural contest only taking place in 2011 (the men's event began in 1972), the women's division has only two winners in its history: Sonya Thomas and Miki Sudo.

Sudo will be attempting to win her seventh straight mustard belt and top Thomas's record of 45 hot dogs Saturday. Sudo ate the fewest hot dogs needed to win to date in 2019 (31) after breaking 40 in 2017.

Will she be able to reign supreme as the new women's record-holder, or will she fall short of 45 hot dogs? And will Joey Chestnut bulldoze his own record to notch his 13th victory?

Tune into ESPN on July 4 to find out.