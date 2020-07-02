Report: Clippers Close Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test in Traveling Party

The Los Angeles Clippers have closed their team facility to players and staff after a positive coronavirus test within the team's traveling party, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The league announced Thursday that 25 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began on June 23. 

The NBA is scheduled to restart its season on July 30 after a four-month hiatus that began when the season was suspended in March, with teams set to report to Orlando from July 7-9.

Several teams have recently had coronavirus cases.

In addition to the Clippers, the Denver Nuggets were also forced to close their facility because of a positive test, while the Brooklyn Nets reopened after being closed for several days. Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Commissioner Adam Silver has said a "significant spread" of the disease would lead to a cancellation of the restart, per Sean Gregory of Time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the United States set a single-day high in new cases Wednesday with over 50,000.

If the NBA season does go forth as planned, teams like the Clippers could be hurt by missed practice time caused by a closed facility.

Los Angeles currently has +325 odds to win a title ($100 bet wins $325), third-best in the NBA behind those of the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, per Caesars.

