Hannah Burnett Hired as Giants' 1st Full-Time Female Scout

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New York Giants made franchise history Thursday by hiring their first full-time female scout.

Hannah Burnett, 25, was one of ten new hires this week, while Courtney Kennedy was added as a football data analyst.

After spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons' scouting department, she'll serve as one of New York's midland area evaluators. Burnett told Michael Eisen of Giants.com she's staying focused on her new role and not her place in the team's history.

"I try not to think about that," Burnett said. "I completely understand and am aware that this is an awesome opportunity, and it's important for females in the league. But I've said this from the get-go, I just want to be the best area scout that I can. I want to go in there like everyone else goes in there and go about my business like a pro. Everything else will work itself out if I go about my business the right way. For me, that's my mindset. It's always been my mindset. I'm just continuing to stay on that course."

Burnett said the only thing she cares about is winning the Super Bowl. A lacrosse player who captained her team at UMass, she's the Minutewomen's all-time leader in points in a game with 10 and a three-time conference champion.

After an interview that included assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, the team notified general manager Dave Gettleman the next day leading to her hire.

Kennedy, who previously interned with the Tampa Bay Rays and the NBA, helped the Giants as a data analytics intern in 2019 before getting a full-time opportunity this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I've been helping all different football departments," Kennedy said. "Anything from scouting to the medical team to coaching, a variety of database statistical projects. Something I think that makes the organization great is you really get to work with a lot of different people. Everyone really comes together to help the team function and help the organization run smoothly. I'm excited to just continue to get to work on those types of things in my new role."

Gettleman is entering his third year as GM in New York and the first with new head coach Joe Judge.