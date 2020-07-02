Antonio Brown Rumors: WR 'Would Love' to Play with Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown "would love to play" with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Brown recently worked out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Garafolo reported that Wilson is among many quarterbacks who would like to add the seven-time Pro Bowler but that any deal between Brown and Seattle is likely far off:

In Brown's last full season, he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and an NFL-best 15 touchdowns. Twice he has led the league in receiving yards, and he's a four-time All-Pro. He'll turn 32 in July, so it's fair to assume he has a few more good years left in the tank. And the Seahawks could use more production outside of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as Jacob Hollister (349 yards) was their third-leading receiver last year.

Purely in terms of his on-field value, Brown would obviously be an attractive piece to the passing game.

As Garafolo alluded to, signing him isn't necessarily a straightforward endeavor, though.

It's not clear whether Brown would be eligible to play in Week 1 if he signed an NFL contract.

The New England Patriots released the former Pittsburgh Steelers star last September amid sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations.

His former trainer filed a federal lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko spoke to another woman who alleged Brown walked up behind her while he was naked, with Klemko writing the woman "took it as a clear sexual come-on." Klemko subsequently shared "intimidating" texts the woman received after the story published (warning: offensive language):

In January, Brown surrendered to authorities on burglary and criminal mischief charges. He and his trainer allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver outside his home in Hollywood, Florida, and he avoided jail time after pleading no contest in June.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said last September the NFL was "presently investigating multiple allegations" against Brown. It would appear the investigation remains ongoing since the league has yet to announce any resolution.