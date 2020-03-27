Floyd Mayweather Jr. Advocates for Antonio Brown's NFL Return in IG Live Video

Floyd Mayweather Jr. lobbied for Antonio Brown's return to the NFL when the two interacted on Instagram Live.

"They need to let you play in the NFL, man," Mayweather said (h/t TMZ Sports). "They need to stop worrying about what you do on the outside. You can get arrested 40 times, 50 times. Do that got something to do with you catching the ball or what you doing on the field?"

The New England Patriots released Brown in September, a move that came after he was accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by another.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a federal lawsuit, alleging he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018, per the New York TimesBen Shpigel.

Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated interviewed another woman who said Brown walked up behind her while naked and "holding a small hand towel over his genitals." The woman then told Klemko she received "intimidating" messages after the story published (warning: offensive language):

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Sept. 20 the league was "presently investigating multiple allegations" against Brown. McCarthy added that the seven-time Pro Bowler isn't subject to the commissioner's exempt list as long as he remains a free agent.

Brown worked out with the New Orleans Saints in December. After the team chose not to sign him, he called the workout a "publicity stunt."

The 31-year-old turned himself in to authorities in January after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Florida on burglary and criminal mischief charges.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the suitors for Tom Brady came away with the "impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team." However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shot down the possibility after Brady signed with the Bucs.

Mayweather, meanwhile, received a 90-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to battery domestic violence and no contest to two harassment charges in December 2011.

The Undefeated's Soraya Nadia McDonald and Lonnae O'Neal detailed the multiple domestic violence allegations made against Mayweather over the years.

