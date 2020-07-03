NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Joe Harris and More

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of NBA free agency is going to be quite a bit different from what we've seen in recent years. For one, it isn't scheduled to kick off until October 18. Second, some of the top players may not be eager to sign new multiyear deals.

As an anonymous agent told The Athletic's John Hollinger and David Aldridge, the financial uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential cap implications may prompt star players like Anthony Davis to look toward next offseason for their big contracts.

"Even the big free agents like Anthony Davis—sign a one-year deal (this summer) and see what the numbers are for [2021], and sign a contract based off the projections for that," the agent said.

Still, even if superstars like Davis aren't realistically available, quality players will be—many of them with a championship pedigree.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is exactly this sort of player. Though not a potential centerpiece like Davis or former teammate Kawhi Leonard, VanVleet was a valuable member of last year's title-winning Toronto squad.

After a strong season playing without Leonard—he averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists this season—VanVleet should be a popular target in free agency. According to Hollinger, teams like the New York Knicks could be interested in paying VanVleet in the $20-million-per-season range.

"The Knicks should walk away if the annual price gets too high, but at something around $20 million a year, he's a solid value who still lets the Knicks have max room in 2021," Hollinger wrote.

While returning to Toronto on a short-term deal will certainly be an option for VanVleet, expect an active market to push him toward another team in 2020.

Prediction: VanVleet departs Toronto in free agency.

Joe Harris

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris is another pending free agent who might not command headlines but who is going to command a ton of market attention. He became a full-time starter last season and has averaged 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds this season.

Again, New York is a team that should be in play here. Harris would fill a need alongside RJ Barrett and a promising rookie-to-be-named like LaMelo Ball or Obi Toppin.

Realistically, any team looking for a consistent shooter on the outside should have interest in Harris, and that could drive his price tag to a level that the Nets aren't comfortable matching.

The problem for Brooklyn—and it's a good one to have—is that both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are going to be on the books for the foreseeable future.

While playing alongside Irving and Durant will be extremely enticing for Harris, expect a premier role on a rebuilding team—and the heft payday that will accompany it—to be even more appealing.

Prediction: Harris departs Brooklyn in free agency.

Gordon Hayward



Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is yet another high-end player who could be in store for a significant long-term deal this offseason. The Butler product has averaged 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds this season and has become a core player for the 43-21 Celtics.

Hayward has been a fine complement to budding star Jayson Tatum and has helped Kemba Walker thrive in his first season with Boston.

"He made me feel comfortable, which I really appreciated, especially early in the year.," Walker recently told Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman.

The problem for teams interested in adding Hayward is that he has a player option for the 2020-21 season.

If Hayward opts-in, he'll stand to make more than $34 million next season while setting himself up for a long-term deal in 2021. Given the aforementioned uncertainty surrounding the offseason, there's really no reason for Hayward to seek a long-term free-agent deal now, and there's no reason for him to leave behind the chemistry he has established with Tatum, Walker and the Celtics this year.

Prediction: Hayward opts-in, stays with Boston for at least one more year.