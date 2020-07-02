WWE's Drew McIntyre Rips Conor McGregor: 'You Have No Chance' vs. Vince McMahon

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2020

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Drew McIntyre enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

With Conor McGregor retired from mixed martial arts, WWE star Drew McIntyre might be doing his part to lure the former UFC champion to the squared circle.

In an Instagram story, McGregor teased a match with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McIntyre responded to say the former UFC star would "have no chance against Vince."

For years, fans have thrown around the idea that McGregor could make the transition to pro wrestling. His charisma and grappling ability would make him a natural fit in WWE. He relishes playing the role of a heel already.

This isn't the first time McIntyre has called out somebody from the MMA world, though.

During an interview with ESPN's Arda Ocal, he had a few choice words for Colby Covington, who had mentioned a desire to "make wrestling real again."

"I'll smash his head in. I'll shut him up," he said (h/t MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee). "I'll break his jaw like [Kamaru] Usman did, and then more people watch WWE. So, Colby, I'll fight you. No title shot, though. That's reserved for the WWE Superstars."

Covington told ESPN's Ariel Helwani his bad blood with McIntyre is legitimate and that he was "gonna hunt [McIntyre] down" and will "take his soul out of his body."

Should McGregor want an encounter with McIntyre, he might have to get in line.

