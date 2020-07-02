Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He Added 12 Pounds, Got Stronger During NBA Hiatus

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

While the internet spent much of Thursday discussing Zion Williamson's transformation during the NBA's hiatus, fellow rookie Ja Morant has also bulked up in this span.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard said he has gained 12 pounds of muscle over the past three months, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

"I'm stronger, can absorb contact and those things," Morant said. "Able to use my body more, get through different screens. That's what I was looking to build going to Orlando, to be able to do the things that I've been doing before but better."

The Grizzlies will head into the restarted season in Orlando with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. The team currently has a 3.5-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings and will hope to keep the spread over the course of eight seeding games before the playoffs.

Morant has been a key part of the team's success all year, but the 2019 No. 2 overall pick could be even more dangerous going forward. He said the extra time working out has helped his previously injured knee and he is now "jumping higher."

"I've just been taking this time to focus on my body, make sure everything's feeling good, so when I go out and play, I'll be fine."