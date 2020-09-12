Report: 49ers' Deebo Samuel Put on IR with Foot Injury; out at Least 3 Games

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss his team's first three games this season at minimum, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The 49ers open the 2020 campaign at home on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals before hitting the road for battles against the New York Jets and Giants in back-to-back weeks.

Samuel, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, put together a solid rookie season. He was second on the team in receptions (57) and receiving yards (802) and found the end zone on six occasions.

The 24-year-old experienced a setback in the offseason, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting he underwent surgery for a Jones fracture.

Emmanuel Sanders, who made 10 appearances for San Francisco last season, signed with the New Orleans Saints, and the Niners opted to replace him by using the No. 25 overall pick on Arizona State pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk.

When it comes to the passing game, the 49ers know what to expect from George Kittle and can count on him to deliver. With Samuel out, they'll need Aiyuk to step up and assume a larger role in the offense.