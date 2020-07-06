Predicting How Many Future Hall of Famers Are on Every NBA Roster

Predicting How Many Future Hall of Famers Are on Every NBA RosterJuly 6, 2020
- HOF Locks: Veteran players with an extremely high Hall of Fame probability rating and/or younger superstars who are on pace to become some of the league's greatest.
- On the Bubble: Guys climbing the Hall of Fame probability list who have not yet established themselves as locks.
- Rising Stars: Players in their first few seasons who don't have the necessary resumes yet but have the time and skill set to become Hall of Famers.
The Hall of Fame is the highest honor in any sport, with only 150 NBA players receiving the call since the inaugural class of 1959.
With so much talent in the league today, we could see that number dramatically increase over the next 10-20 years.
Using Basketball Reference's Hall of Fame Probability percentages (explained here), we have a good idea of which players have a real chance at the Hall of Fame. All percentages are rated by the players' current career, not what they project to do.
A final prediction of how many future Hall of Famers are on each roster will be broken down into three categories:
Here's how many future Hall of Famers each team currently has on its roster.
Atlanta Hawks: 2 (Vince Carter, Trae Young)
HOF Locks: G/F Vince Carter (94.6 percent)
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: Trae Young, John Collins
Carter will be officially retiring from the NBA at age 43 following 22 seasons. He places ninth on Basketball Reference's Hall of Fame probability rankings among active players, meaning he is a lock to walk into the Hall.
An eight-time All-Star, Carter is one of the greatest dunkers of all time and was one of the league's best players from 1999 to 2009. His longevity should be admired as well, especially being able to adapt his game from superstar to veteran role player.
Young is certainly off to a tremendous start in his career, becoming an All-Star starter in year two at age 21. He's already joined Oscar Robertson as the only two players in history to average at least 29 points and nine assists in his first two seasons.
Collins can't be ruled out, either, as the 22-year-old power forward became the first player in NBA history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 58 percent overall and 40 percent from three.
Carter is in, and Young is on a very early path to join him.
Boston Celtics: 2 (Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: PG Kemba Walker (15.1 percent)
Rising Stars: F Jayson Tatum
Walker looked like just another good starting point guard in the NBA until the last four seasons, where four straight All-Star Games and a spot on the All-NBA third team in 2018-19 has opened the door for his candidacy.
Now 30, he should have a few more All-Star years and 20-plus point-per-game seasons left. He'll also greatly benefit from moving from the Charlotte Hornets to Boston Celtics, where strong postseason play and a possible championship would do wonders for his resume.
Tatum, 22, should end up in the Hall if he can maintain or improve on his stat line of 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals this season. Like with Walker, the Celtics' playoff success will have a lot to do with whether they both get in.
Brooklyn Nets: 2 (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving)
HOF Locks: SF Kevin Durant (100 percent)
On the Bubble: PG Kyrie Irving (64.8 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
Durant is one of only three active NBA players (LeBron James, Chris Paul) with a perfect 100 percent chance to make the Hall of Fame, per Basketball Reference.
Even though he hasn't played in a year, Durant has everything one could ask for in a career. He's a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, the 2014 regular-season MVP, a four-time scoring champ and a 10-time All-Star.
Irving has a strong chance to make the Hall as well, with his durability the only cause for concern moving forward. Still just 28 years old, he is a six-time All-Star with some of the best ball-handling skills in league history. He hit one of the most famous shots in Finals history en route to a 2016 championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and should return as one of the elite point guards in the league next season.
DeAndre Jordan is the only other Net on the HoF probability list, but a 1.7 percent rating at age 31 means his chances are probably over.
Charlotte Hornets: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: N/A
While the Hornets have assembled some young talent with Devonte' Graham, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges, none has achieved enough to say he's on a Hall of Fame path.
The only player on Charlotte's roster to sniff the Hall of Fame probability list is Nicolas Batum, with a 0.0002 percent chance. Given his falloff this season at age 31 (3.6 points on 34.6 percent shooting in 23.0 minutes), there's no chance of a rise up the standings
Charlotte's other veterans, Terry Rozier, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo, aren't close to making the list, either.
Chicago Bulls: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: SG Zach LaVine
The Bulls have a lot of young players who could top out at All-Star status in the league, but none appear to be future superstars.
LaVine has the greatest chance of the bunch, enjoying the best season of his career at age 25 by posting 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. He's a terrific athlete who made the 2014-15 All-Rookie team but has yet to be named an All-Star now six seasons into his career.
Veteran power forward Thaddeus Young is the only Bull to make the Hall of Fame probability list, albeit with just a 0.0003 percent mark.
Cleveland Cavaliers: 1 (Kevin Love)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: PF Kevin Love (73.5 percent), Andre Drummond (2.1 percent)
Rising Stars: G Collin Sexton
Love is 13th among all active players in Hall of Fame probability and should be a lock with a few more productive seasons. His work raising awareness for mental health and recent Arthur Ashe Courage Award should cement his future in the Hall as well.
Drummond is the only other Cavalier who has a chance at this point. At age 26, he's a two-time All-Star and a 2015-16 All-NBA team member, and he will capture his fourth rebounding crown in the last five seasons. He's eighth on the all-time list in rebounds per game for a career (13.8) and first in rebound percentage (24.5), narrowly edging out Dennis Rodman.
Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. represent the Cavaliers' next wave of talent, with Sexton possessing the best resume so far after leading Cleveland in scoring with 20.8 points per game in year two.
Dallas Mavericks: 1 (Luka Doncic)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: G Luka Doncic, PF Kristaps Porzingis
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will be in the Hall of Fame shortly, and Doncic should one day join him.
In less than two full seasons, the 21-year-old has won Rookie of the Year, been named an All-Star starter and is leading the Mavericks to the playoffs with averages of 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.1 steals. Only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have averaged at least 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists over a season in NBA history.
While Doncic will easily be a Hall of Famer if he maintains his current production level, the path for Porzingis remains unclear. At 24, he's already made one All-Star team and looks like a good fit next to Doncic in the Mavericks offense. He'll likely need to bump his numbers from the 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks he is averaging this season, but he has the talent and unique size (7'3") to do so.
Denver Nuggets: 1 (Nikola Jokic)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: PF Paul Millsap (5.5 percent)
Rising Stars: C Nikola Jokic, G Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.
Millsap, 35, has the best odds of any Nugget of making the Hall of Fame as of this year, but his 5.5 percent chance won't rise much as he nears the end of his career. Four All-Star trips and a spot on the 2015-16 All-Defensive team make for a fine 14-plus seasons but isn't enough to land in the Hall.
Jokic, 25, is certainly headed toward a Hall of Fame career, both with his improving production and unique skill set. While plenty of centers have replicated the 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds Jokic is posting this season, only Wilt Chamberlain has done so while also handing out six assists per game or more.
A two-time All-Star who has now undergone a significant weight loss, Jokic should be one of the best centers in the league for the next decade.
Murray and Porter Jr. are supremely talented as well but look more like future All-Stars instead of Hall of Famers.
Detroit Pistons: 1 (Blake Griffin)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: PF Blake Griffin (54.8 percent), PG Derrick Rose (11.9 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
If healthy throughout their careers, both Griffin and Rose would already be locks. But injuries have taken a toll on two of the most talented players at their respective positions over the last decade-plus.
Griffin is the safer pick to date as a six-time All-Star who has averaged 21.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 10 seasons. One of the greatest dunkers the NBA has ever seen, Griffin has developed into a talented passer and serviceable three-point shooter over time. After going five-of-five in All-Star appearances to begin his career, injuries have limited him to just one midseason trip over the last five seasons.
Rose is a tough call, as the 31-year-old has gone from the youngest MVP in league history to nearly out of the NBA two years ago. He's responded with a terrific 2019-20 season (18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists in 26.0 minutes), albeit as a sixth man for Detroit.
Rose may need a few more All-Star seasons and perhaps even an NBA title to help boost his Hall of Fame case, one that's currently not strong enough to put him in Springfield.
Golden State Warriors: 2 (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson)
HOF Locks: PG Stephen Curry (99.9 percent)
On the Bubble: SG Klay Thompson (51.3 percent), PF Draymond Green (30.2 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
Curry ranks fourth among all active players in HoF probability and has already compiled one of the league's best resumes at age 32.
As the only unanimous regular-season MVP in NBA history, Curry is a six-time All-Star, three-time champion and back-to-back MVP award winner. The league's leading scorer in 2015-16, Curry has helped transform the league with his outside shooting and will likely end his career as the all-time leader in three-pointers made.
Thompson, a five-time All-Star who has helped form the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history, will likely join him in the Hall as well. As one of the league's best defensive players at his position, Thompson has also played a major role in all three Warriors championships. Curry is sixth all time in three-point accuracy (43.5 percent), while Thompson is 14th (41.9 percent).
Green's future is a little more unclear, as he's a former Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star yet has always been the third- or fourth-best player on his own team. When given more of an opportunity to expand his role on an injury-decimated Warriors team this season, Green averaged just 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 38.9 percent shooting overall and 27.9 percent from three.
While Curry and Thompson will safely get in, Green likely needs a few more All-Star seasons.
Houston Rockets: 2 (James Harden, Russell Westbrook)
HOF Locks: SG James Harden (99.9 percent), PG Russell Westbrook (99.9 percent)
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: N/A
The 2017 and 2018 MVPs, both Westbrook and Harden could walk into the Hall of Fame tomorrow if their careers were over.
Not only have they produced some of the most eye-popping numbers in league history, but both have made major impacts on how the game is played.
Harden's 36.1 points per game in 2018-19 represented the highest-scoring season from any player not named Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan. Harden is once again on pace to lead the league in scoring for the third straight season, following a year where his 11.2 assists were also tops in the NBA. Displaying one of the most unstoppable isolation games the sport has ever seen, Harden is an eight-time All-Star who will go down as one of the greatest 2 guards of all time.
Westbrook is one of the most athletically gifted guards in NBA history, leading the league in scoring and assists four total times. A nine-time All-Star, Westbrook is the only player in history outside of Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double, a feat he repeated in back-to-back-to-back years from 2016-2019.
A championship is the only thing missing from both players' resumes but won't be necessary to get into the Hall of Fame.
Indiana Pacers: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: SG Victor Oladipo (.05 percent)
Rising Stars: F/C Domantas Sabonis
The Pacers have a lot of really good starting-level players with a few All-Stars sprinkled in. As of now, none project to become Hall of Famers.
Oladipo has put together the best career thus far as a two-time All-Star who's made All-Rookie, All-Defense and All-NBA teams. He led the league in steals in 2017-18 (2.4 per game) and is one of the league's best two-way shooting guards when healthy.
Of course, health has to factor in, and Oladipo missed most of the last two seasons with a ruptured quad. At 28, he didn't break out into an All-Star until joining the Pacers in year five.
Sabonis, 24, was a first-time All-Star this season behind averages of 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He'll need to continue to improve his outside shooting and overall defense to keep reaching an All-Star level, especially when Oladipo is fully healthy and will absorb some of his shots.
Both are terrific players but won't go down as all-time greats.
Los Angeles Clippers: 2 (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George)
HOF Locks: SF Kawhi Leonard (54.8 percent)
On the Bubble: G/F Paul George (65.4 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
Despite having a lower HoF probability rate, Leonard's NBA peak gets him a lock in the Hall before George.
Even after a slow start to his career as the No. 15 overall pick in 2011, Leonard's resume has filled up over the past five years.
Five All-Defensive teams, four All-Star trips, three All-NBA teams, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, two championships and a pair of Finals MVPs should make Leonard a first-ballot Hall of Famer, even if his career averages (18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals) wouldn't suggest it.
George finished third in MVP voting last year and is a six-time All-Star who's been named to five All-NBA teams. A few more productive seasons and a championship should lock the 30-year-old into the Hall, if he's not there already.
Los Angeles Lakers: 3 (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard)
HOF Locks: SF LeBron James (100 percent), PF Anthony Davis (91.3 percent), C Dwight Howard (99.4 percent)
On the Bubble: PG Rajon Rondo (40.7 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
The Lakers have more future Hall of Famers than anyone in the NBA, with three locks and a possible fourth in Rondo.
James is a no-brainer. He's one of only three active players (Kevin Durant, Chris Paul) with a 100 percent rating on Basketball Reference's HoF probability rating. James could finish as the NBA's all-time leading scorer (currently third) and is already the all-time leading playoff scorer, a 16-time All-Star, four-time MVP and three-time champion and Finals MVP. As arguably the greatest player of all time, James still hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at age 35 in his 17th season.
Howard, the No. 1 overall pick the year after James in 2004, was the NBA's best center for years while winning back-to-back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards from 2009-2011. He's an eight-time All-Star who led the league in rebounding five times.
Davis is just 27 yet ranks 11th among active players in HoF probability. Without a ring or MVP to his name, his seven straight All-Star Games and reputation as perhaps the NBA's best two-way big has already earned him a spot in the Hall.
Rondo could also end up making a case, as he was one of the league's best point guards in the early 2010s. Winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 helps, as does leading the NBA in assists three times while making four All-Star Games. Now 34, Rondo may need to find one more starting job somewhere to help punch his ticket.
Memphis Grizzlies: 1 (Ja Morant)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: PG Ja Morant, PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Grizzlies don't have any veteran talent heading to the Hall but have an elite young duo.
Morant will likely be the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year and is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor. His high efficiency is extremely rare for a young guard, as he is on pace to join Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as the only players to average at least 17 points per game on 49 percent shooting or better before turning 21.
Jackson Jr. (20) is even younger than Morant (also 20) despite being in his second season and projects as a dynamic two-way power forward or center. He's improved his three-point shooting to 39.7 percent while blocking 1.6 shots per game. Rebounding remains an issue (8.8 total rebound percentage, 4.7 per game) and is something that will have to improve for Jackson Jr. to one day make a Hall of Fame case.
It may be too early to project Morant into the Hall, but his numbers are already in elite company for a Grizzlies team that has exceeded expectations. He's off to a tremendous start.
Miami Heat: 1 (Jimmy Butler)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: G/F Jimmy Butler (42.5 percent), SF Andre Iguodala (6.2 percent)
Rising Stars: C Bam Adebayo
Butler's career got off to a slow start, as he didn't become a full-time starter until his third season with the Chicago Bulls. Despite this, the 30-year-old has now become one of the better two-way wings in the league with five All-Star Games and four All-Defensive teams to his name. As long as his current production (20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.7 steals) as Miami's No. 1 option holds up for a few more years, Butler will be in the Hall of Fame.
Iguodala has made just one All-Star Game in his 16 seasons, but a Finals MVP in 2015 has put his name in the conversation. Two appearances on the All-Defensive teams probably doesn't do his play on that end of the court justice, and Iguodala's versatility and three championships from playing with the Golden State Warriors as part of its "Death Lineup" helps his resume.
Adebayo was a first-time All-Star this season and could become one of the NBA's best passing and defensive big men.
Milwaukee Bucks: 1 (Giannis Antetokounmpo)
HOF Locks: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (23.8 percent)
On the Bubble: SF Khris Middleton (.02 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
With plenty of vets who have had long and prosperous careers in Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, George Hill and Eric Bledsoe, there's still only one future Hall of Famer on the Bucks roster.
Despite his relatively low HoF probability rating, Antetokounmpo is definitely Hall-bound.
The 25-year-old forward will likely win his second straight MVP this season, increasing his scoring for the sixth straight year all the way up to 29.6 points per game. His 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks help demonstrate Antetokounmpo's extreme versatility, with a Defensive Player of the Year Award likely coming in the near future.
Middleton is one of the league's best small forwards and is a two-time All-Star at age 28 who has become an ultra-efficient second option. Only Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns and Chris Webber have ever matched the 21 points, six rebounds and four assists on 41 percent shooting from three that Middleton has posted this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves: 1 (Karl-Anthony Towns)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: C Karl-Anthony Towns, PG D'Angelo Russell
Towns has an early career stat line that looks Hall-worthy (22.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, .534/.396/.831 shooting), but at some point winning will have to accompany it.
The Wolves had made the playoffs just once in Towns' five seasons, and an injury-plagued 2019-20 season kept him off the All-Star roster for the first time in three years.
His offensive versatility is among the best in the NBA at his position, but Towns will have to improve defensively to truly become elite. All the physical gifts are there for him to be in the Hall one day, however.
Finding a steady home in Minnesota will be key for Russell's hopes after spending his first five seasons with four different teams. An All-Star last season, Russell put up 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 12 games following his trade to the Wolves.
Like with Towns, much of his future will be decided by the team's winning percentage and his own defensive improvement.
New Orleans Pelicans: 1 (Zion Williamson)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: PF Zion Williamson, SF Brandon Ingram, PG Lonzo Ball
Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick and Derrick Favors are all terrific veterans, but just a single All-Star Game between them likely means the Hall of Fame is out of reach.
The Pelicans' next wave of talent could be different.
While it feels unfair to project a 19-year-old who has played just 19 total games in the NBA as a future Hall of Famer, Williamson is off to a fantastic start. His 23.6 points per game on 58.9 percent shooting has never been done before by any rookie, and his athleticism at 6'6" and 285 pounds doesn't seem possible.
Ingram and Ball are both having breakout seasons following their trade over from the Los Angeles Lakers, with the former's 24.3 points per game ranking 13th in the NBA.
Still just 22 and coming off his first All-Star Game, Ingram has the tools to become one of the NBA's best small forwards over the next decade.
New York Knicks: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: G/F RJ Barrett, C Mitchell Robinson
The talent cupboard is still pretty bare in New York, with Barrett serving as the main source of optimism moving forward.
The No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 draft is averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals. His improvement throughout the year was obvious, as his last eight games resulted in 18.3 points on 48.2 percent shooting.
His future should include a few All-Star Games, but the Hall of Fame seems like quite a stretch for now.
Robinson just set the record for highest field-goal percentage in a season (74.2 percent), breaking Wilt Chamberlain's previous mark of 72.7 percent set in 1972-73. He'll need a far bigger role with the team (23.1 minutes per game, seven starts in 61 contests) to produce anything close to Hall numbers, however.
Oklahoma City Thunder: 1 (Chris Paul)
HOF Locks: PG Chris Paul (100 percent)
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the only active players on the 100 percent probability list, as he's become one of the greatest point guards of all time.
Even without an MVP award or championship, Paul has put together a legendary career in his 15 seasons and counting. He's currently seventh on the career assists list and eighth in steals, leading the NBA in both categories a total of 10 times.
A 10-time All-Star, Paul is one of the best shooters in history at his position and a nine-time All-Defensive team member. He's maintained his high level of play even at age 35, leading what was assumed to be a rebuilding Thunder team into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.
Gilgeous-Alexander has thrived with Paul starting beside him, averaging a team-high 19.3 points in just his second pro season. With great size for the point guard position at 6'5", Gilgeous-Alexander will have to prove himself as a true floor general (3.3 assists this season) when Paul is either traded or eventually leaves the team in free agency.
Orlando Magic: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: C Nikola Vucevic (.02 percent)
Rising Stars: PF Jonathan Isaac
Vucevic is the only player even remotely on the HoF probability list, as his single All-Star appearance in nine seasons hasn't been enough to move the needle much. Averaging a double-double for six years is impressive, as is his improved passing game and serviceable three-point shooting.
Set to turn 30 this fall, however, Vucevic's chances are growing slim.
Out of a young core consisting of Aaron Gordon, Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba and Jonathan Isaac, it's Isaac who appears to have the most star potential.
The 6'11" forward is already a terrific defender who needs a larger offensive role. His usage rate of 18.3 percent ranked eighth on the team among players who registered 500 minutes or more this season.
Philadelphia 76ers: 2 (Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: F/C Al Horford (12.2 percent)
Rising Stars: C Joel Embiid, PG Ben Simmons
Horford has made a legitimate (although probably still unlikely) Hall of Fame case in his 13-plus seasons, making five All-Star Games and an All-NBA and All-Defensive team. His Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and 76ers have made the playoffs 12 times in 13 tries, speaking to his value on both ends of the floor.
His career averages of 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks are impressive but probably just short of being Hall-worthy.
Despite injury-plagued starts to their respective careers, Embiid and Simmons both have the talent to become all-time greats at their positions. Embiid, 26, has been an All-Star starter each of the past three years, making two All-Defensive and All-NBA teams. He has MVP and Defensive Player of the Year potential, putting up 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his first four seasons.
Simmons, 23, may never be a big-time scorer or reliable three-point shooter, but he's already one of the league's best passers and defenders, who at 6'10" is the tallest point guard in NBA history. A Rookie of the Year Award and two All-Star Games in three seasons is a terrific start to a career.
Phoenix Suns: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: SG Devin Booker, C Deandre Ayton
Ricky Rubio has consistently been among the NBA's assist leaders over the past nine years but has yet to make an All-Star Game. His career 39.1 percent shooting mark hasn't helped his candidacy, either.
On a roster with few veterans, the Suns' future fully revolves around Booker and Ayton.
Booker was a first-time All-Star this season at age 23 and has become one of the league's best scorers and improved passers. His 26.1 points per game this season are good for 10th in the league. As impressive as his scoring numbers have been, the Suns have yet to make the playoffs in any of his five seasons.
Ayton, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick out of Arizona, is only in year two. He's made major strides in his sophomore season, with averages bumped up to 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
If Booker can turn his All-Star appearance into an annual tradition and the Suns finally start winning, both he and Ayton will have a chance at the Hall one day. For now, team success has yet to match individual production.
Portland Trail Blazers: 2 (Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard)
HOF Locks: F Carmelo Anthony (98.2 percent)
On the Bubble: PG Damian Lillard (68.6 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
Anthony ranks eighth on the Basketball Reference HoF probability list, with his candidacy a certainty at this point.
His 17 seasons have resulted in 10 All-Star Games, six All-NBA teams and a scoring title in 2012-13. He's also the most decorated player in U.S. men's Olympic team history, ranking first in scoring (336 total points), rebounds (125) and games (31) while winning three gold medals.
Lillard is also nearly a lock as a five-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year. His career-high 28.9 points per game rank fifth in the NBA this season, and his 7.8 assists rank sixth.
Sacramento Kings: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: N/A
Rising Stars: PG De'Aaron Fox, PF Marvin Bagley III
The Kings have some sustainable talent on the roster, but none of it has even made an All-Star Game yet. Projecting anyone to the Hall of Fame this early would be a mistake.
Fox is the best of the young bunch, as the third-year point guard is up to a career-high 20.8 points, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals despite battling injuries. His outside shooting has plummeted this season (30.7 percent), however, and Sacramento will have to start putting some playoff appearances together to validate his production.
Buddy Hield is one of the NBA's best three-point shooters, but he may have lost his starting role for good to Bogdan Bogdanovic in Sacramento. At 27 years old with career averages of 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, Hield would have to play at an All-Star level into his late 30s to have a chance.
The talent is there for Bagley III, but two injury-plagued seasons have put his potential on hold.
San Antonio Spurs: 1 (LaMarcus Aldridge)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: PF LaMarcus Aldridge (51.3 percent), DeMar DeRozan (6.8 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
Aldridge has been one of the NBA's best big men since he entered the league in 2006, making seven All-Star teams and being named to five All-NBA teams. He's averaged 17 points or more for the past 13 years, including topping the 20-point-per-game mark seven times.
Going from a mid-range power forward to a three-point shooting center, Aldridge has been able to adapt his game, a skill that's helped result in nine trips to the playoffs. Another quality season or two and Aldridge officially becomes a lock for the Hall.
DeRozan has a case as well as a four-time All-Star who has averaged as high as 27.3 points per game in a season. As the No. 1 offensive option for a Toronto Raptors team that regularly made the playoffs, DeRozan matched production with winning, even if it never resulted in a championship.
Still just 30, DeRozan can punch a ticket, but only if he finds the right situation and role over the next few years.
Toronto Raptors: 1 (Kyle Lowry)
HOF Locks: PG Kyle Lowry (85.7 percent)
On the Bubble: C Marc Gasol (4.2 percent)
Rising Stars: PF Pascal Siakam
Lowry is 12th among all active players in HoF probability, even ahead of guys like Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Paul George.
A six-time All-Star and NBA champion in 2019, Lowry has been one of the league's top point guards over the past 10 years with the Houston Rockets and Raptors. A member of the 2015-16 All-NBA team, Lowry has played in 86 total postseason games over seven years.
Gasol, 35, is nearing the end of his career but could still get into the Hall with one or two more productive seasons. He's a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA team member and was the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year who stands as the best player in Memphis Grizzlies history.
Siakam is thriving in his first season as a No. 1 option (23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 blocks), being named an All-Star starter. At age 26, he still has time to put together a Hall of Fame career, should the Raptors continue to stay at the top of the East. For now, one really good season isn't enough.
Utah Jazz: 0
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: C Rudy Gobert (1.7 percent)
Rising Stars: SG Donovan Mitchell
Gobert has put the best Hall of Fame resume together to date as a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star and All-NBA team member.
He's established himself as the best defensive center in basketball, with six straight seasons of 2.0 blocks per game or more. His limited offensive game will likely keep him out, however, as his career 11.7 points per game have come mostly on looks at the rim.
Mike Conley is the second-best player in Memphis Grizzlies history yet has never made an All-Star Game in 13 years. Mitchell is off to a fantastic start to his career but has to prove he can be the No. 1 option on a playoff team that makes a serious title run.
At 23, Mitchell has time to put together a career worthy of the Hall, even if it's too early to predict his ending up there just yet.
Washington Wizards: 2 (John Wall and Bradley Beal)
HOF Locks: N/A
On the Bubble: PG John Wall (29.4 percent), SG Bradley Beal (.09 percent)
Rising Stars: N/A
Wall was heading toward a Hall of Fame career before rupturing his Achilles tendon in January 2019. Wall, the first overall pick in 2010, is a five-time All-Star who ranks second in the NBA with a career 9.2 assist-per-game average.
It may take some time, but hopefully Wall will recover enough to at least play a few more seasons to boost his Hall stock. At 29 years of age, he has the opportunity.
Beal is the NBA's second-leading scorer this season with 30.5 points per game, quickly becoming one of the game's top offensive threats. A two-time All-Star who probably deserved to make the team this year as well, Beal will need to improve his defense as well as lead the Wizards to the postseason to help round out his offensive accomplishments.
Assuming Wall makes at least an 80 to 90 percent recovery and Beal continues his strong play, the pair should have Washington back in the playoffs soon, ultimately leading to both joining the Hall of Fame.